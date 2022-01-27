‘Fast & Furious 9 – The Fast Saga’ Dom & Co. are back on Sky

Released in theaters on August 18, 2021, Fast & Furious 9 – The Fast Saga also lands on Sky.

The film, directed once again by Justin Lin, brings back to the scene Vin Diesel in the role of Dominic Toretto, 4 years after the previous chapter.

Fast & Furious 9 – The Fast Saga | The plot

Although Cipher (Charlize Theron) is no longer a problem for Dominic and his team, when the plane he was traveling on is shot down, Mr. Nobody (Kurt Russell) asks them for help. To prevent the new and fearsome criminal plans of the woman, who attempted to separate Dom from her family, the gang is forced to reunite.

It is not enough to be the strongest, it is better to be the most mature.

The mission will not only lead them to literally cross the world – from Tokyo to Edinburgh, passing through Cologne and London – but also to rediscover old acquaintances, some of which were believed to be lost forever. At stake this time is the fate of humanity, endangered by a device that would provide anyone with access to unlimited control over people’s existence.

On his trail, together with Cipher, nothing less than the brother of Dom and Mia (Jordana Brewster), Jakob (John Cena), nurtured by a strong feeling of anger and revenge.

‘Fast and Furious 9’ Where we stayed. The plots and cast of the previous chapters

Fast & Furious is coming to an end, but with the family in tow

The saga of Fast & Furious, inaugurated way back in 2001, is heading for the much feared conclusion – the tenth chapter should in fact be the last, at least according to the most recent rumors. The sensation becomes more and more tangible in the course of the (long) narration, as if, in some way, they are about to run out of topics to be treated and there is a tendency to repeat the same situations.

The focal point of the whole franchiseWhile entertainment undoubtedly plays a major role, it is and remains the family. Illuminating and functional, in this regard, the comparison between cars and the family.

What is about you is about us.

In Fast & Furious 9 we see a young Dom (played by Vinnie Bennett) alongside the father (JD Pardo), a car driver buried in debt and forced to make extreme choices for the sake of his children. The teachings and lessons learned from the parent are what made Dom an attentive, caring father, determined not to let little Brian (Isaac Holtane) and to transmit to him the values ​​that he considers important.

Between wrong choices and past wounds

The choices made in the past by the protagonist have led him and Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) to live isolated from the rest of the world, but it is a very low price if that means being safe.

but yet certain wounds remain inside, as well as the presence of those we have loved and lost. The arrival of an unknown but fundamental character like Jakob creates havoc within the microcosm created by Dom, turning the hands back in time and allowing both of them to deal with something unsolved.

Obviously, at the level of commercial strategy, it also represents an indisputable one twist, suggesting possible ways to go.

Jealousy, envy, hatred – which often and willingly comes from a badly reciprocated love – characterize the relationship of the (male) Toretto brothers. Distrust and misunderstanding are the consequences, perhaps affection and forgiveness would instead be the solution. As well as an opportunity to have one second chance.

The worst thing you can do to a Toretto is take his family away.

Fast & Furious 9 – The Fast Saga | Entertainment beyond the limits of the credible

Between a flashback and the other, the story of Dom and Jakob is thus recomposed (to whom he lends his face, in the young version, Finn Cole, small screen star, from Peaky Blinders to Animal Kingdom). Unfortunately, however, the choice, on a narrative level, penalizes the pace of the film and inevitably extends its duration. As well as the development of the plot, in a sense, frayed. In separating the various events and characters, some of that strength deriving from the group is lost. On the other hand, bringing together in a single film many protagonists of the previous chapters, from Lucas Black from Tokyo Drift to Sung Kang, tickles the enthusiasm of fans of the saga.

A little caveat is needed: the suspension of disbelief it becomes an essential requirement in looking Fast & Furious 9. After having defied the laws of physics, we move on to those of astrophysics, and it is a saying all. You pass the entertainment, but sometimes you risk ending up in excess.

Two guys from the ghetto in space.

A chapter (and praise) aside, Roman (Tyrese Gibson), whose clumsiness, sympathy and surprising loyalty place him rightfully among the best of franchise.

