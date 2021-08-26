“Fast & Furious 9 – The Fast Saga” is the highest grossing film of the Covid era

“Fast & Furious 9 – The Fast Saga” has become the highest-grossing film since the coronavirus pandemic exploded.

At box offices around the world, the film, produced by Universal Pictures, grossed a whopping 700 million dollars (594 million euros).

The action film, directed by Justin Lin and starring Vin Diesel and John Cena, is the only Hollywood product to have reached the milestone, after the closure of cinemas in early 2020 due to the pandemic.

The last film to exceed $ 700 million was “Jumanji: The Next Level”, released in theaters in December 2019, therefore in the pre-Covid era.

As Deadline reports, most of the tickets were sold in China, where the film set a record on the day of the premiere.

“Fast & Furious 9 – The Fast Saga”, whose cast also includes rappers Ludacris, Bow Wow and Cardi B, was the only film to remain at the top four weeks in a row in 2021, in addition to having debuted at the first. placed in 65 foreign markets.

Since 2001, the year the first chapter was released, the franchise has raised a total of 6.5 billion dollars (5.5 billion euros).

The tenth episode, currently in production, will arrive on April 7, 2023.