The engines on the family start: after all, the bottom of the frame of this saga has always been the family, right? In the course of this review dedicated to Fast & Furious 9: The Fast Saga, we will travel the wild roads of the whole globe, accompanying our heroes in what is yet another journey to the limit of the pressure that a piston can withstand. To the sound of Spanish and non-Spanish rhythms, between a beer Crown and a gas, the group of Dominic Toretto will have to face old and new enemies, in what seems to be yet another mission full of adrenaline, barrel and roaring racing cars seasoned with a fair dose of science fiction, veiled but present … because basically we know how to deal with this kind of film: no realism, long live the fantasy!

Get back on track

From how we stayed (and removed the spin-off from the equation), our heroes were divided: the group had chose to leave Dom and Letty at home with the little one Bryan, Dom’s son, at a farmhouse in the countryside, a price for freedom that is discounted by isolation from the modern world, but who is immediately disturbed by the new mission that awaits them in Fast & Furious 9: The Fast Saga. Dom and family will have to search for a mysterious object that Mr. None (mysterious FBI agent who for some years has been assigning to Dominic Toretto and his companions missions at the limit of the unlikely) he carried with him on his personal plane; the plane appears to have crashed on a remote island controlled by a Hispanic army of narco-traffickers unwilling to befriend. Dom, Letty, Tej, Roman and Ramsey head to this atoll and while recovering the object in question, they are surprised by the main enemy of this film: Jackob Toretto, the brother “Lost” of Dom and Mia. Without uncovering the hood of the plot even more, we can tell you that you will see some beautiful ones and that there will be no shortage of twists to which the production by Universal Pictures has accustomed us. The cars in question will be from the most disparate: Jeep, Jaguar, Ford Mustang and (inevitable) Dodge Charger they will be the masters in the film which is confirmed as an action movie less focused on car modifications and more directed towards the spectacularization of the action itself.

Loading... Advertisements

New arrivals and constant presences

The family is enriched with a new character in Fast & Furious 9: The Fast Saga: Jackob Toretto, played by ex-wrestler John Cena, in great shape (perhaps even in better shape than our hero Vin Diesel) but on the other hand, he is the “younger brother” so the weight of the years is less great to carry on the muscular shoulders that he finds himself. The actor is optimal in the role of the lesser Toretto, hard as rock too and no less prone to flag changes when needed. This time, less mom and more Action-Woman, Mia Toretto (played by Jordana Brewster) is also confirmed worthy of being next to her brother, ready to get her hands dirty when needed but perhaps still slightly in the shade, we would have preferred to see her more aggressive since the situation allowed it. Dismisses the role of the sexy nerd Nathalie Emmanuel than in his role as Ramsey this time he leaves no room for speculation and often drives cars and more, leaving the tablet on the table for a while. The comic curtains between Roman (Tyrese Gibson) and Tej (Ludacris) have always been welcome in the saga and even in this mission they will not fail to make us smile, dampening the seriousness at the right time. Great is the return of Han Lue (Sung Kang) given up for dead in the distant Fast & Furious: Tokyo Drift but he comes back (and we won’t tell you how or why !!!) with great fanfare, always with his snack between his fingers! In the role (this time more marginal) of the once again there’s Charlize Theron, who plays Cipher, the evil techno-spy who had already cornered the “family” in the previous film.

Keep driving

Fast & Furious 9: The Fast Saga manages to surprise us Also this time. Of course, it must be said that the film must be taken with the right “suspensions”: if you start commenting on every single scene, every single bullet that does not actually hit anyone, and every single impossible action, you will not get over it. In review for Fast & Furious 9: The Fast Saga in fact, we told ourselves to weigh the film for its intrinsic meaning, that is the values ​​that the company carries on and not on how it does it. Family that continues even after our passage, the value of giving a second chance to those who let us down and the value of pardon, a word that perhaps we often forget: sure, all these concepts are mitigated by explosions and tail blows with cars, but at the end of the day… who cares? Enjoy the moment, adrenaline, and you will see that even the impossible will become possible. We look forward to the next chapter of the saga and we invite you not to get up immediately after the end of the film, because a bonus-scene absolutely not to be missed awaits you.