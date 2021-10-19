News

Fast & Furious 9: the new trailer with Vin Diesel ignites the Super Bowl

As per tradition, during the 55th edition of the Super Bowl, trailers of some of the most anticipated films and TV series of 2021 were broadcast. Fast & Furious 9.

F9 – this is the title made known by the promotional campaign of the film – will see the return of Vin Diesel in the role of Dom Toretto, driving vehicles launched in daring breathtaking chases.

From the first images we see that the family, once again, it is the very heart of the story. After the events of the eighth chapter, Toretto is ready to take revenge. In the year of the pandemic characterized by social distancing, the word “family”, leit motiv of the saga, helps us to understand the importance of affections, also fundamental for the protagonist played by Vin Diesel for decades.

This new episode marks the return of Han and the arrival in the team of John Cena, who will be the brother of Sun. It will not be present Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson protagonist of Fast & Furious 8 and the spin-off Hobbs & Shaw. Given the well-known diatribes between the two protagonists, it is not surprising the choice to put aside the character played by the mammoth Californian actor.

