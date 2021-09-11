‘Fast & Furious 9’: the race of Vin Diesel & Co. is still fun, but now it runs in circles

F9: a kind of computer keyboard shortcut of which, however, I do not know the usefulness; but also a film that, despite all the genuine fun it brings with it, pays the same fate. It is an episode of the saga Fast & Furious, so you know what awaits you: but up to a certain point. If you already like this band of highly specialized thieves, led by an increasingly stallion-like Vin Diesel, then you will also like this umpteenth chapter. If you accept the fact that the thesis of the ninth episode (and it does not end here) of this one action franchise is that, at this point, it can only be done Moreover – more general nonsense, more cameos and returns from previous chapters, more awareness, more backstory in what, after more than ten years, has now become something of a soap opera – then Fast & Furious 9 – The Fast Saga it will go down like fresh water. It is, after all, what we all ask of films like this. And, since it arrives at the cinema after more than a year of theatrical crisis, F9 it is made above all to amaze those who return without too many expectations.

You can, of course, disagree with big studio logic. You can say: after nine films, we might as well have stopped. But we know how these people think. We know it’s a saga on one family; most of us have probably played those alcohol-themed games – one shot for every time someone says family, which uses a synonym for family, which alludes to whatever it has to do with family – and they know what we’re talking about (and they also ended up in the hospital, okay). London, Tbilisi, Montequinto, Cologne: the location-porn, accompanied by music made on purpose to guide us in these continuous movements between skyscrapers and mountain peaks, is another of the ingredients that make viewing pleasant. In a nutshell: we know how these films work.

But we also know that any promises of new entries in this franchise are a threat. Did it ever really help? Well, no. But the very clever trick at the base of the whole series is to have taken the highlight of any other film of this type and to wrap the whole story around it: it is all a continuous climax, (almost) all the time, able to hold together the comic moments and those that seem straight out of a soap opera. With this format in mind, even the usual massive dose of action guaranteed by F9 it would have benefited from some cut in the editing, as well as the repetition of certain gags. F9 throw anything into the cauldron: jungle chases, minefields, chaos on the streets of London, lots of different villains who move the same strings, flashbacks placed to explain what happened in the past, and also the pleasure of seeing John Cena interpret the “beta” of the “alpha” Vin Diesel.

But when you make those highlights the main interest of four, then five, then nine films, you have the problem of how to keep it all together. And at the end, F9 gets bogged down. Very, very thoroughly. Become a hundred movies in one. Some work, others don’t, but the effect is that of a top that keeps spinning, undecided whether to take the path of hyperkinetic fun or that of the drama that continues to loom in the background. Entire comic sequences packaged to take our breath away between action scenes – and almost all entrusted to Chris Bridges and Tyrese Gibson – seem completely detached from the main story, as if they were the mere result of negotiation, in the contract phase, the time each actor should have had on screen; and are full of nonsense jokes, which do not even try to hide a certain embarrassment. (Compare these scenes with the tons of product placements: you know that all the bottles of Corona you see are there for commercial reasons, but the characters of Fast & Furious I’m this way of course of Corono drinkers who doesn’t give you the embarrassing effect of the above comedic moments.)

The plot? Ah, yes: there is a plot. Many returns from the past (one even in the literal sense); a plan for world domination in which a technology is used that nobody tries to explain in depth why so much who cares; the band getting back together; the gang and the aspiring rulers of the world chasing each other on the usual big cars. And a moment – as far as I’m concerned, the best – in which Charlize Theron, who reprises the character of cyberterrorist Cipher, gives us her own version of Hannibal Lecter, while, from behind glass, she literally grabs men by the balls and , in one way or another, it makes history go on, even if it is not clear how.

The rest is a soap that, at times, does its duty. The story of the Toretto family that frames the film – and to which is added the convincing Vinnie Bennett as the young Dom – is not so bad; it is there to offer us a pure and simple drama. Can it all be reduced to two men – no: two brothers – who finally manage to hug again? Yup! And is all this ridiculous? Also, but that’s also why it works. But there are also other resurrections from the past. More dramas, other secrets. We are at the ninth film, and by now we have reached the point of seeing the car spin around in circles. I will never tire of: 1) seeing Michelle Rodriguez in a movie; 2) see Michelle Rodriguez fighting in a movie; 3) see Michelle Rodriguez fighting on a motorcycle in a movie. Let’s just say that F9 he could have made more of his presence, and taken away a lot of the rest.

From a certain point of view, it is becoming a trend to say that popular art, the one that produces films like this, is too bad to be even camp as it would like (not to mention the continuing confusion about the difference between camp and kitsch). On the other hand, however, F9 he goes so beyond himself that the joke Fast & Furious 9 – Beyond the confines of space it becomes not only plausible, but absolutely literal. That is totally camp territory, and the film tries in this sense to make fun of itself, at that moment as elsewhere. But do we really need all of this? After watching F9 I was quite amused, but above all wary. Will there really be two more new movies on the way? If this episode is already so thin, what will the next ones be like? For a saga that, here and there, still knows how to be funny, it is not a good omen for the future. But not really at all.

