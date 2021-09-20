Fast & Furious 9, the review of the film with Vin Diesel







It is well known that the family is not destroyed, it can only be transformed. The protagonists of the saga are well aware of this Fast & Furious, which over the years have seen numerous personalities come and go, increasingly forming a family unit that challenges limits and boundaries. Having reached the ninth chapter of the record-breaking franchise, these characters find themselves increasingly leaving behind the roaring and gleaming racing cars in favor of a more peaceful life in which they can devote themselves more to children and love. Fast & Furious 9, directed by Justin Lin (former director of three previous chapters of the saga), it is therefore a moment of transition, which brings the series ever closer to its conclusion and carries on a series of transformations already undertaken in the previous chapters.

It is now well known that the family has become more and more central in the saga and this ninth chapter enhances this theme even more by introducing a significant presence from the past of Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel). It is about Jacob Toretto (John Cena), a renegade brother raised in the world of espionage, now determined to implement a terrorist plan with which to subjugate the whole world. To stop him, Dominic will therefore have to abandon the role of parent to return to lead his team between reckless chases and events beyond all limits. At the same time, however, he will have to face the ghosts of his past, retracing the complex relationship with his brother and the events that divided them.







Fast & Family, a constantly evolving saga

Exactly ten years after the first chapter of the series it is possible to identify a series of differences that they bring Fast & Furious 9 to be profoundly different from this progenitor. The 2001 feature film was deeply focused on clandestine car racing, with these as the great protagonists and symbol of the film. With the succession of films, the heart of the series has instead shifted more and more on the one hand towards the characters and their relationships, and on the other towards the craziest and wildest action possible. Chapter after chapter both of these elements have assumed ever greater proportions, which for the most avid fans of the first films have however led to a distortion of what was originally the saga.

But, as mentioned at the beginning, just like a family too Fast & Furious it has inevitably transformed. This is certainly a good thing, since, despite the introduction of a particularly dull religious familism, it has led the saga to an evolution that goes hand in hand with that made by its protagonists. An arc of transformation is increasingly felt that allows you to become passionate about the adventures of Dominic and his team, making them human despite their deeds as real superheroes. However, this has also led to the introduction of a series of more intimate stories, which risk causing the general pace to slow down abruptly. In Fast & Furious 9, however, this problem is solved by closely linking the dynamic present to the poignant past.

Fast & Furious 9: the review of the film

By taking us to explore Dominic’s past, we understand much more about him, about his desire to have a family next to him to love and feel loved by. These flashbacks scattered throughout the film therefore become functional to the general story, making it more exciting. This makes this ninth one of the most fascinating and complex chapters of the saga, while increasingly forcing its viewers to suspend any possible search for logic and realism. Action sequences are increasingly explosive, dynamic, tending to chaos and unrealistic, but judging them based on that would be just as wrong. The only yardstick seems to have to be relative to the entertainment offered and from this point of view Fast & Furious 9 does not contradict itself.

During the two hours and twenty of viewing, you have fun, get excited and amazed by beautifully choreographed action sequences. In all this stand out in particular the newcomer Cena, who brings his tremendous charisma from the wrestling ring to the big screen, and Tyrese Gibson in the role of Roman Pearce, who is entrusted with the most comic moments of the film. Thus a chapter is constructed that takes the themes and characteristics of the previous films to new levels, with the awareness of displeasing someone and pleasing someone else. Waiting for what appear to be the two final sequels of the series, we can therefore enjoy Fast & Furious 9 like a good entertainment summer blockbuster.