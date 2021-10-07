Fast & Furious 9, the review of the new film with Vin Diesel and John Cena

Four years after the eighth chapter of the franchise directed by F. Gary Gray, the family saga returns to theaters with Fast & Furious 9, the first piece of an already announced final trilogy of the film series, whose direction will be entirely curated by associate and now experienced Justin Lin. Four years have passed since the events that saw Dom (Vin Diesel) and his team save Toretto’s son from the clutches of hacker Cipher (Charlize Theron), and everyone’s paths have taken different directions. Dominic lives on a farm outside the urban center he loved so much together with Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) and little Brian, trying to keep out of trouble for the child’s sake and try to build a more peaceful life without mortal dangers.

Both Dom and Letty however, they miss the old life, the adrenaline, the team, and when they are informed of the disappearance of Mr. Nobody (Kurt Russell) and the escape of Cipher, the two decide to return to the field together with the rest of the family to recover a very dangerous satellite weapon and at the same time fix the you count with the past, as much with Cipher as with the rediscovered third brother Toretto, Jakob (John Cena), which Dom will find himself up against as a great opponent along with an entire private army. The stakes have never been higher, especially for Dominic who has a wound he thought had long since healed.

The Family drama in Fast & Furious 9

The excessive power and control exercised over time by Vin Diesel on one of the most profitable franchises in the history of cinema has finally managed to do damage. First the feud for protagonism with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson convinced the latter to abandon the main saga and move on to that spin-off of Hobbs & Shaw, now the interference as producer of the star is dragging the series towards different shores from those we had become accustomed to knowing from the fifth chapter onwards.

After a certain boundary, in fact, the franchise seemed to have definitively veered towards a combination of humor, action and adventure, but Diesel’s stubbornness managed to unhinge this balance of a billionaire and unpretentious blockbuster to give more prominence to one of the elements that least interest in such a title, namely the drama. And we are not talking about the evolution of the story, but about the narrative impact that the tragedy has within the story, of how the drama of the events and therefore the “depth” of the plot want to override the quality and originality of the action without restraint.

The essential center of the plot is the relationship of love and hate between Dom and Jakob, who are in fact the absolute protagonists of the prologue that lays the foundations of the rivalry between the two. The relationship between the Toretto brothers is above all sounded out starting from a terrible event which unfortunately saw them astonished spectators, helpless, speechless with pain, and from there it proceeds to build and deconstruct the dynamics of a brotherhood hitherto hidden but which, once introduced, now needs a justification to exist.

Obviously not everything comes back and – indeed – there are some passages that really leave you speechless for the superficiality of the retro-active re-writing of the saga, and this also looking at the now cleared return of Han, whose survival marks a third change of motivations behind the history of the franchise, as if that incident in Tokyo were the zero point and the continuous restart of narrative pretexts, which is honestly no longer acceptable.

Because the suspension of disbelief on the home-made machine capable of evading the basic laws of physics and arriving in Space, the impossible jumps from one mountain to another with a wheel attached to a cable, giant magnets that literally fly the machines, but to pass off as tragic and quality writing a bunch of tedious and redundant clichés (over 2 hours and 23 in duration, in Fast & Furious 9 we talk and confront each other beyond all worst expectations) is just too much.

It is the definitive exaggeration of the series, Diesel’s productive fist slammed vehemently on the creative table, recalling how the star is convinced that the franchise is even Oscar-worthy, exciting like few others (perhaps for a second in the seventh chapter, however linked to the death of Paul Walker), in need of important awards.

Downsizing for the future

These beliefs, we said, have done damage, because Fast & Furious 9 works and doesn’t work. The action is always enjoyable, but here it seems to lose a bit of originality by exploiting the Michael Bay magnet solution, on the other hand, without creating really solid or exciting moments of internal epic.

It’s a good genre film whose formal qualities deteriorate and crumble under the weight of the project’s dramatic ambition, where then Vin Diesel is the worst performer on the field (except when he has to fight, he always gets along well there). The other characters are instead discrete characterizations, now, which means that in carbon copy from one episode to another, from Michelle Rodriguez to Tyrese Gibson (his Roman always among the best, especially when he brings up the superhero theory), the actors read their roles correctly and precisely without overdoing it – and this time even a less present but also less speckish Theron. John Cena’s Jakob is also an interesting new entry in the saga and in the genre the actor now has excellent times and is quite credible, this net of the fact that directed by James Gunn in The Suicide Squad he is a completely different interpreter, with a whole other expressive dimension, much more fascinating.

In conclusion, the idea (also looking at the box office) is that for the last two chapters of Fast & Furious we must seriously start to think of a general downsizing to return to something spectacular but more immediate and fun, less “talkative” from a narrative and tragic-relational point of view and simpler, more direct, exciting.

The ninth chapter, on the other hand, lives its entire duration a cloying quarter at a time, trying to make up for lost time in long-winded chatter that weighs down the pace of the film with three or four long action scenes that do not have the same creative or impactful verve as those of the past, also this sign of fatigue. And it is honestly curious and paradoxical as in the chapter in which Space is reached, the highest apex of all, the Saga shows signs of exhaustion.