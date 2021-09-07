Fast & Furious 9, the Review of the new film with Vin Diesel

With a year of delay, even the fastest saga in the world manages to hit theaters. We are obviously talking about Fast & Furious 9, tenth chapter (including the spin-off Hobbs & Shaw) dedicated to the adventures of the Toretto family with annexes and connections.

Twenty years after the release of the first film, between farewells and returns, we can therefore draw some sum on what we have seen to date. A continuous tracing that coincides with a precise equation able to satisfy the most avid fans, succeeding in the paradoxical task of renewing itself while remaining the same.

Fast & Furious 9, the plot

Four years after the events of the eighth film, which introduced Cipher and Mr. Nobody (Charlize Theron and Kurt Russell, respectively), a new threat looms over Vin Diesel and company. A threat that comes directly from the past, when the family was not all pink and white.

Fast & Furious 9, the review

Like a curtain, Fast & Furious 9 opens on 1989, the year in which a sudden and excruciating mourning shocked a very young Dom Torretto (played by the real son of Vin Diesel). An opening that introduces the fulcrum of the whole film, that is the past that sooner or later knocks on the doors of the present to dictate the lines of the future. In conclusion, something we have already seen in all sauces but here with the addition of the always lovely modified machines.

Clearly, as has been happening for twenty years now, the entire saga Fast & Furious he looks at action cinema with a certain specific eye that does not always keep the quality level of the various films high. In other words, it is clear that the plots are almost a pretext to stage women and engines, races and chases.

He does not exempt himself from this choice either Fast & Furious 9, which sees Justin Lin behind the camera, already director of four films dedicated to Toretto’s Family. After James Wan’s foray, who gave the saga a certain lifeblood, at least on a directorial level, staying on those levels is certainly not easy. Indeed, we can say almost impossible.

It goes without saying that the post Wan setbacks have been several, both in the spin-off and in the following chapters. One dares very little, preferring a wide-angle and all-round spectacle of various chases and evolutions at the wheel, as well as the usual accidents. Yet there is always something to look at with a certain amazement.

The strength of Fast & Furious 9, as well as its innovative key, paradoxically it remains in a more frivolous writing, which does not take itself seriously. Indeed, if possible, it is parodied from time to time, between unlikely quotes related to Star Wars and equally unlikely metacinematographic moments that we will not reveal.

In conclusion, one wonders what has been done so far, about all those moments that have left some with their eyes open and others perplexed. Like the airport runway as long as a highway or so, or moments when the laws of physics cease to exist. This is not the place for rationality and precision.

Here then, with the right attitude, Fast & Furious 9 it becomes a profoundly entertaining film despite some psychological slips which are only useful for extending an already long-winded plot. Deprived of these more reflective parts, built up of clichés, one could speak of an absolutely excellent film in all respects.

It is true that despite everything, the above equation written during these years still works. And if possible it goes even further, with narrative choices that, again, make the viewer oscillate between disbelief and amazement. Which makes it a film inevitably not for all palates.

Anyone expecting a thoughtful film will be disappointed. Equally true that anyone looking for a film about the meaning of life and gets a ticket cut off for Fast & Furious 9, something went wrong from the start.

Going to see Fast & Furious 9 we are faced with what we can broadly define as a carsploitation high-budget, a cinema that always manages to go beyond all human knowledge.Even reaching space, just to save the situation.

It is inevitable that the consequence of this saga will be to divide the public once again, attracting to itself that slice of spectators faithful to the adrenaline that only Fast & Furious has been able to give for twenty years now.

Given also the times of crisis in the world of cinema, we can only welcome any product capable of catalyzing the attention of the public, even if it is not part of a busy cinema and more “artistic“(Labels that should be largely abolished in 2021).

Cast

Vin Diesel: Dom

John Cena: Jakob

Michelle Rodriguez: Letty

Ludacris: Tej

Tyrese Gibson: Roman

Nathalie Emmanuel: Ramsey

Jordana Brewster: Mia

