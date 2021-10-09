News

Fast & Furious 9, Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez protagonists of a new, crazy video

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

The Fast & Furious saga has accustomed us to so many scenes as spectacular as they are surreal, and the one starring Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez in this one. new video of F9 certainly is no exception.

If you have missed the pursuits to the Fast & Furious, you certainly can’t miss the nuno chapter of the saga, F9, arriving in Italian cinemas in August.

But in the meantime, enjoy this spectacular segment that sees the Vin Diesel’s Dominc Toretto and Michelle Rodriguez’s Letty fleeing helicopters equipped with missiles and machine guns. Obviously the two are in a car, and obviously they will get away … But how, if the bridge they are supposed to cross is nowhere to be seen and in front of them there is only a huge and terrifying chasm?

Well, with a little imagination, courage and … See for yourself.

Loading...
Advertisements

Dom Toretto is leading a quiet life out of the loop with Letty and her son, little Brian, but they know that danger is always lurking beyond their peaceful horizon. This time, a new threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he wants to save those he loves most. His team reunites again to stop a world-class conspiracy led by the most skilled killer and high-performance driver they’ve ever met: Dom’s renegade brother Jakob (John Cena)“reads the official synopsis of Fast & Furious 9, which by the way, critics have branded “the greatest and wildest adventure” of the Fast and Furious franchise.

And you, how much hype do you have for the film?

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.6K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
1.1K
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
874
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
872
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
862
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
862
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
841
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
794
News

Ethereum undergoes an involuntary bifurcation of the chain
574
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top