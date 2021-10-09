Fast & Furious 9, Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez protagonists of a new, crazy video

The Fast & Furious saga has accustomed us to so many scenes as spectacular as they are surreal, and the one starring Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez in this one. new video of F9 certainly is no exception.

If you have missed the pursuits to the Fast & Furious, you certainly can’t miss the nuno chapter of the saga, F9, arriving in Italian cinemas in August.

But in the meantime, enjoy this spectacular segment that sees the Vin Diesel’s Dominc Toretto and Michelle Rodriguez’s Letty fleeing helicopters equipped with missiles and machine guns. Obviously the two are in a car, and obviously they will get away … But how, if the bridge they are supposed to cross is nowhere to be seen and in front of them there is only a huge and terrifying chasm?

Well, with a little imagination, courage and … See for yourself.

“Dom Toretto is leading a quiet life out of the loop with Letty and her son, little Brian, but they know that danger is always lurking beyond their peaceful horizon. This time, a new threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he wants to save those he loves most. His team reunites again to stop a world-class conspiracy led by the most skilled killer and high-performance driver they’ve ever met: Dom’s renegade brother Jakob (John Cena)“reads the official synopsis of Fast & Furious 9, which by the way, critics have branded “the greatest and wildest adventure” of the Fast and Furious franchise.

And you, how much hype do you have for the film?