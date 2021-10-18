Fast & Furious 9, Vin Diesel confirms the cinema release with a new official image

After Universal Pictures’ chief marketing officer Michael Moses discussed promotional strategies for Fast & Furious 9 with a view to a possible postponement, franchise star Vin Diesel confirmed that the new chapter will arrive regularly on the big screen.

“Great meeting with Universal. I’m excited for the world to return to the cinematic experience” commented the actor on Instagram, where he shared a new official image dedicated to his character, Dominic Toretto. As you can see in the image at the bottom of the news, the poster indicates as the release period thesummer 2021: we remind you that, after the last postponement, the date was set for May 28th.

“We have not released the second trailer of the film, the real indicator of the restart of our marketing campaign. And we have no intention of doing so until we are absolutely certain of our decision” Moses explained in recent days. “Part of our job is to remind people that the experience of seeing a movie in the cinema is not replicable at home, because that element of catharsis and community experience is missing. I think I can say that we are all hoping for a movie. that you start everything up and take people back to the cinema. What film will it be and when? We don’t know, but we have to be ready when it happens. “

In the meantime, we leave you to the official Fast & Furious 9 spot released during the Super Bowl a few weeks ago.