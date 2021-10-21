Fast & Furious 9, Vin Diesel publishes a first look at the Director’s Cut!

A few days after the announcement of the director’s cut of Fast & Furious 9, the superstar Vin Diesel appeared on his official page of the social network Instagram to publish a first look at the new version of the ninth chapter of the famous action saga.

Titled F9: The Director’s Cut, the new edition of the film is one of two versions of the summer blockbuster that will be included in the home entertainment release, which will arrive on digital platforms on 7 September and on store shelves on 21 September, with unreleased footage never seen in theaters. . In a behind-the-scenes video, which you can find below, Vin Diesel premiered the director’s cut of Fast and Furious 9, which will be rich in additional content and will have “more DNA Fast than anything you’ve ever seen before“, as the actor says.

“F9 was a special project to be part of, for many reasons. One of the biggest reasons was bringing our brother and director Justin Lin back into the franchise“says Diesel in the film, speaking of the director of di Tokyo Drift, Fast & Furious, Fast Five And Fast & Furious 6. “Justin is able to fuel our saga in ways no one could even imagine. That’s why the F9 director’s cut has more ‘DNA Fast’ than anything you’ve ever seen before.” Together with the Director’s Cut (2 hours and 29 minutes) and the theatrical version PG-13 (2 hours and 22 minutes), the special content of this home-video release will also include a reel of gags, the behind-the-scenes A Day on Set with Justin Lin, the featurette “John Cena: Supercar Superfan, the commentary with producer / co-writer / director Justin Lin and the featurettes “Shifting Priorities”, “Justice for Han”, “Practically Fast” and “F9: All In”.

Loading... Advertisements

Meanwhile, Universal has already announced the release date of Fast & Furious 10.