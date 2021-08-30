Fast & Furious 9, Vin Diesel releases a clip of the Director’s Cut version

The release is scheduled for September 7 in digital and for September 21 in Blu-ray and 4K UHD

The ninth chapter of the film saga has finally made its arrival on the big screen. In fact, on Wednesday 18 August Vin Diesel returned to theaters with Fast & Furious 9 – The Fast Saga directed by Justin Lin.

Fast & Furious 10, Universal Pictures has revealed the release date In the past few hours Mark Vincent Sinclair III, this is the name at the registry office, has provided the public with a preview of the Director’s Cut version through a post on the Instagram profile that counts more than seventy-three million followers who follow his life every day between backstage, work commitments and moments of relaxation in the company of their dearest loved ones.

Fast & Furious 9, clash between Vin Diesel and John Cena. VIDEO The short video, lasting a few seconds, showed the actor giving viewers some images of the Director’s Cut version that will arrive in a few weeks, as also written in the caption, or on 7 September in digital and on 21 September in Blu-ray and in 4K UHD.

Fast & Furious – The Greatest Moments: the 20 top scenes of the saga The new film can count on a large cast made up of some of the most beloved and iconic faces internationally, including Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel and Sung Kang, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, Cardi B and Ozuna.

Fast & Furious 9, the official clip “Attack on the armored car” Over the past few weeks Universal Pictures published the official synopsis from Fast & Furious 9 – The Fast Saga: “Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto is leading a quiet life out of the loop, with Letty and her son, little Brian, but they know that danger is always lurking beyond their peaceful horizon. This time, a new threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he wants to save those he loves most. His team reunites again to stop a world-wide conspiracy led by the most skilled killer and high-performance pilot they have ever met: Dom’s renegade brother, Jakob (John Cena) “.