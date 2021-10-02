Fast & Furious 9, Vin Diesel talks about his Dom Toretto: “Fatherhood changed him”

If the recent video of Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez made it clear, should it be needed, that in Fast & Furious 9 There will be no lack of spectacular and crazy action sequences, it is also true that over the course of the franchise Dom Toretto has changed. Almost twenty years after his debut, the character now has a family and a child to take care of.

Introduced in the previous chapter, the little one Brian Toretto grew up, and in Fast & Furious 9 he is played by twins Isaac and Immanuel Holtane. Needless to say Vin Diesel, who has long since taken Paul Walker’s daughter under his wing, has grown very fond of the two children on set.

In a recent post on Instagram, which we can also see at the bottom of the news, the actor told the evolution of Dom Toretto after the birth of Brian. “The paternity theme seems like a very interesting topic for Dom Toretto to explore “ explains Vin Diesel in the video. “Here you see the embodiment of everything the saga stands for. I melt when I see little Brian and Dom. Whenever he was on set, the whole crew felt this magic, the whole cast felt the magic. In everything he does, Dom has to consider the real thing source of his vulnerability, who is his son. And there is no more powerful moment in this movie than seeing Dom with his son. “

Compared to previous films, Fast & Furious 9 will therefore be more focused on the theme of the family, as evidenced also by the arrival in the franchise of John Cena in the role of Jakob Toretto.