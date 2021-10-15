Fast & Furious 9: Vin Diesel’s son debuts in the movie trailer

The second trailer for Fast & Furious also marks the debut of Vin Diesel’s son in the world of cinema. Vincent Sinclair is 10, plays the young version of Dom Toretto and has been paid handsomely.

Vin Diesel isn’t the only member of his family to star in Fast & Furious 9 – The Fast Saga. To join him, in fact, will be Vincent Sinclair, his 10-year-old son, who will be responsible for interpreting the young Dom Toretto. The baby made his first appearance in the second official movie trailer. According to TMZ, Vincent shot his shoot in 2019 and received a $ 1,000-a-day payout. The first to play the baby version of Toretto was Alex McGee in Fast & Furious 7.

Fast & Furious 9 was initially scheduled for release on April 19, 2019 but has been moved to make way for Hobbs & Shaw. Moved to April 2020 to avoid competition from No Time to Die, the film’s release was finally set for June 25, 2021. In addition to Vin Diesel and her son Vincent, Michelle Rodriguez, John Cena will also star in Fast & Furious 9. , Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren, Sung Kang and Lucas Black.

Since 2007, Vin Diesel has been romantically linked to Paloma Jiménez, with whom he had three children: Hania Riley, Vincent and Pauline. The latter was named in honor of his friend and colleague Paul Walker.