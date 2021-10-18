Fast & Furious 9: Vin Diesel’s son will play Dominic Toretto as a young man

Fast & Furious 9 – The fast Saga it is certainly one of the most anticipated films of the year. The saga of Dominic Toretto echo. has won millions of fans around the world, so much so that we have reached the ninth chapter. The quality of the series lies in knowing how to renew itself from episode to episode through always new twists, different characters and villains. Recently is the news of the addition of a new cast member. It is about Vincent Sinclair, son of Vin Diesel, who will play the character of the father in a more youthful version. There is obviously curiosity in finding out how much space will be given to the young actor and what weight he will have for the entire film.

Vincent Sinclair, son of Vin Diesel, in Fast & Furious 9 – The fast Saga

One of the most common questions that has sparked many debates is that about the employment of the young actor Vincent Sinclair in the new chapter of the Fast & Furious saga. Although the role that the boy will cover has not yet been made official, somewhat certain rumors confirm that he will appear as a juvenile version of Dominic Toretto. The protagonist of the action series played by Vin Diesel has already been brought to the big screen as a youth in the chapter Fast & Furious 7. On that occasion, however, he was played by the actor Alex McGee, who offered a rather convincing proof, but apparently he will be about to be replaced by the son of the protagonist.

The inclusion in the film of a young Dominic Toretto also makes sense of existing, as the film will bring for the first time ever the character of Jakob, Dom’s brother played by John Cena. The presence of such a character requires a series of flashbacks that shed light on the relationship between the two brothers who, apparently, will be bitter enemies in the film.

Fast & Furious 9: all the news in the new film of the saga with Vin Diesel

Apparently the advent of the son of Vin Diesel, Vincent Sinclair, it will not be the only novelty of the film. In fact, as already mentioned, the brother of Dominic Toretto, Jakob, who will be played by the wrestler and actor John Cena. But it doesn’t stop there, the trailers released last year showed a face already familiar to fans of the saga. Well in Fast & Furious 9 there will be the return of Han (Sung Kang), given up for dead in previous films and now making his reappearance in one of the most anticipated chapters of all time. Therefore, the film will not fail to show important news and above all it will keep faith with the expectations of most who are anxiously waiting to hear the roar of the hottest cinema engines again.