Fast & Furious: a return to basics for the 10th film? – Cinema news

During “The Town” podcast, the producer of the Fast & Furious saga, Neal Moritz, explained that he would like the latest installments to return “to where it all began” and be more realistic.

While each film in the Fast & Furious franchise is more impressive than the last, the saga’s producer, Neal H. Moritz, announced during the podcast The Town by Matthew Belloni that he would like the last two installments to come back”Where it all began“.

The latter explains that after sending Ludacris and Tyrese Gibson into space in Fast & Furious 9, he would like the films to become smaller again.

Bring back some realism

“Honestly, I think in the future I would like to make it smaller. And I would like to start going back to where I started. I think it’s an interesting way forward. I like to do zig zags. I like trying to do something different and I think that’s what the public is asking for.”

He adds that he “hopes to bring back some realism and make the movies less wacky.”

Over the years, the feature films have become bigger and bigger and the action scenes more and more implausible. Whether it’s the parachute jump, car jump or the one between the 2 buildings of Fast and Furious 7, the chase on the ice of Fast & Furious 8 or even the space flight of the 9th opus, the saga is further and further from reality.

On the budget side, if the first film had cost 38 million at Universal, that of Fast & Furious 9 amounted to more than 200 million dollars.

Scene from Fast & Furious 7



During the launch of the trailers revealing the spectacular stunts, many Internet users now make fun of them. However, the success is still there since the last opus which saw Dom (Vin Diesel) face his brother Jacob (John Cena) brought in more than 726 million dollars worldwide.

With the announcement of Jason Momoa and Brie Larson as Fast & Furious 10 cast members, and Vin Diesel’s recent teasers promising “very heavy“, it is not certain that the voice of Neal Moritz is actually heard, especially since Diesel is also a producer of the saga alongside director Justin Lin.

Jason Momoa, Brie Larson, Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Jordanna Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang and new Suicide Squad recruit Daniela Melchior will star in Fast & Furious 10 at cinema on May 24, 2023.