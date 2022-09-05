Entertainment

‘Fast & Furious’ actress Jordana Brewster marries investment firm CEO

USA.- Jordana Brewster and her boyfriend, he CEO of an investment firm, Mason Morfitofficially became husband and wife after exchanging vows in a wedding wonderful outdoors in Santa Barbara this weekend. After getting married, the famous could be seen with a bouquet of white roses while she held the hand of her partner, who was wearing a black tuxedo, white dress shirt and bow tie.

