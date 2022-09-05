‘Fast & Furious’ actress Jordana Brewster marries investment firm CEO

USA.- Jordana Brewster and her boyfriend, he CEO of an investment firm, Mason Morfitofficially became husband and wife after exchanging vows in a wedding wonderful outdoors in Santa Barbara this weekend. After getting married, the famous could be seen with a bouquet of white roses while she held the hand of her partner, who was wearing a black tuxedo, white dress shirt and bow tie.

As for the celebrity, she looked stunning in a strapless white wedding dress that hugged her figure with a lace bodice and flowing cathedral veil. As for her hair, it was held in a low bun with two slightly curly strands in front that slightly framed her features. This is Jordana’s second marriage. Her wedding took place a year after her divorce from the producer was finalized. AndrewForm.

As for her makeup, it consisted of blush, false eyelashes, nude lipstick and diamond earrings. On Saturday night, the daughter of Paul Walkerthe co-star of Fast and Furious, Meadow Walkeruploaded several photos of the ceremony and reception.

The 22-year-old shared an image of herself with Jordana, 42, in which she referred to her as “the bride.” The model wrote: The bride! I love you @jordanabrewster.” Jordana looked very happy, as she had a big smile on her face. Her dress looked very silky and her diamond engagement ring was on full display.

Meadow also uploaded a snapshot of her husband’s party matthew williams at Givenchy, the same designer she wore to her own wedding. As the day progressed, the model posted a selfie video of herself dancing to the Harry Styles song As It Was. The happy couple Jordana and Mason, 45, got engaged almost exactly a year ago in September 2021.

Source: Pure Show