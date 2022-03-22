Fast & Furious: All characters return for the tenth film

From their beginnings as a B-movie, movies from Fast&Furious have evolved into one of the highest-grossing movie franchises. Once a tale of street racing and now a saga of heists and gloriously ridiculous sideshows, the last nine films have pioneered some of the biggest action scenes in cinema to date.

Fast & Furious 10 is set to wrap up the saga, bringing closure to the affairs of Dominic Toretto and his family furious. The latest installment will be directed by Justin Lin, who has already directed F9, Fast & Furious 6 and tokyo drift. F10 It will be divided into two chapters, “Part One” and “Part Two”, and will be shot consecutively, each premiering in 2023 and 2024 respectively. With Jason Momoa joining F10 as the antagonist, fans can expect to see the return of most of the main cast.

7 Vin Diesel will reprise his role as Dominic Toretto

To everyone’s surprise, Vin Diesel will return as the patriarch of the family angryDominic Toretto. The first time he appeared in The Fast and the Furious (2001), owned a car shop and worked as a mechanic.

Dom chooses to live his life“a quarter of a mile at a time” and displays strong family values ​​and moral codes. In his last appearance on Fast & Furious 9, he and Letty are raising their son, Brian, on an officially retired farm. When Dom receives word that his estranged younger brother, Jakob Toretto, is working with the cyberterrorist known as Cipher, Dom assembles his team to stop his genocidal mission.

6 John Cena Will Return As Jakob Toretto

The middle son of the Torettos (between Mia and Dominic), Jakob was exiled from his family when it was revealed that he was responsible for his father’s death.

First introduced in F9Jakob grew up in Dom’s shadow. Seeking revenge for his family’s downfall, he turned to a life of crime after betraying Mr. Nobody to go rogue and work with Cypher to steal Project Aries. The last time the public saw Jakob, he and Dom had reconciled after he shared the truth about his father’s death. Dom accepted Jakob back into the Toretto family and presented him with a set of keys to his Dodge Charger.

5 Michelle Rodríguez’s Letty Ortiz will return

Leticia “Letty” Ortiz first appeared on The Fast and the Furious alongside Dominic Toretto. Since then she has appeared in seven of the nine films from Furious, including a cameo in Fast 5.

Letty grew up in the same neighborhood as Dom and became interested in cars during her teens. She later became romantically interested in Dom when she was sixteen. Letty’s last appearance was in F9which saw her return to heists after isolating herself with Dom and their son, Brian, on a London farm.

4 Mia Toretto comes out of retirement again

First introduced to the public in 2001, Mia Toretto has appeared in seven films by Fastincluding a photographic cameo in Fast & Furious 8.

Jordana Brewster did not appear in The Fast of the Furious due to the untimely death of Paul Walker, which meant that the legacy of his character, Brian O’Connor, would also affect Mia. Subsequently, her characters were “retired” until Fast & Furious 9, when Mia came out of retirement to help Dom in his attempts to stop Jakob Toretto. The last time the public saw Mia, she was sitting at a family barbecue table in angrywaiting for Brian, who finally appears in the doorway.

3 Tej, Roman and Ramsey are still in the family

Tej Parker first appeared in 2 Fast 2 Fur ious (2003), opposite Roman Pearce, as friends of Brian O’Connor. Both characters have since starred in six of the nine films of Fast&Furious -with Ramsey entering the franchise in Furious 7which has since appeared in The Fate of the Furious and F9.

The last time the public saw these three, they were sitting at Dom’s family barbecue. angry at the Toretto house; Tej and Roman were arguing over food, much to Ramsey’s annoyance.

2 Deckard Shaw is sure to return

Deckard Shaw, so popular that he has gotten his own spin-off (and sequel), has appeared in five films from Fast&Furious. First introduced in Fast & Furious 6Shaw is a former British intelligence agent turned mercenary and the older brother of Owen and Hattie Shaw. His mother, Magdalene “Queenie” is the matriarch of the Shaw family and occasionally of Dom.

Deckard last appeared in the mid-credits scene of F9, in which he was seen punching a stranger inside a punching bag. A knock on the door disturbs Shaw, stopping his beating, and brings him face to face with Han Lue for the first time since his “death of him”.

1 Han Is Back From The Dead

First presented to the public in 2006 with The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo DriftHan “Seoul-Oh” Lue has appeared in five movies by Furiousincluding Fast&Furious, fast Five, Fast & Furious 6 and F9,as well as a photographic cameo in Furious 7.

Mr. Nobody helps Han fake his own death at the hands of Deckard Shaw, and uses his survival to become an agent and heal from Gisele’s death. The last time the audience saw Han, he was at the door of a stunned Deckard Shaw, who hadn’t seen Han since his apparent death.