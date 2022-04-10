Fast & Furious: Brie Larson Joins Vin Diesel’s Team

Another superhero comes to the saga of “Fast and furious“, so confirmed Vin Diesel in an Instagram post in which he said that brie larson, who plays “Captain Marvel” will have a new character in the latest installment of the saga.

Although Larson, winner of an Oscar, has not commented on this He did appear alongside the protagonist of the story who has been producing movies, series, live shows and even video games for more than 20 years.

“There is clearly love and laughter in this image. What you don’t see, however, is the character you will be introduced to in Fast10. You have no idea how timeless and incredible she will be in our mythology. Beyond her beauty, her intellect His Oscar haha ​​is this deep soul that will add something you may not have expected but longed for,” Diesel wrote.

In the past, Brie has stated that she is a fan of the story that, before her death, also starred Paul Walker.

During an interview with the Uproxx website, the 32-year-old actress said publicly that she would love to be part of the saga.

“Please tell everyone that I would love to appear in a Fast and Furious movie. I’m obsessed, I love them, they’re great, they’re funny, they’re amazing,” said the youtuber.

In 2009, another superhero was part of Dominic Toretto’s (Vin Diesel) team to achieve his goal: Gal Gadot, the Israeli actress who brings “Wonder Woman” to life, played Gisele Yashar, who seduced the team member with her beauty. Han Lue, to get him out of the way.

