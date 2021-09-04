Fast & Furious, confirmed the absence of Dwayne Johnson in the cast in films 10 and 11

As reported by Collider, Hiram Garcia said: “After filming the eighth film Dwayne Johnson made a clear decision to close the Fast & Furious chapter.”

A saga that has been able to conquer spectators from all over the world by dominating the box office in the past few hours Collider posted an exclusive interview with Hiram Garcia that revealed some details regarding the actor’s future within the franchise.

Dwayne Douglas Johnson , this is the name at the registry office, made its debut in the fifth chapter of the saga immediately receiving excellent acclaim. Now, Hiram Garcia , Producer and President of Production at Johnson’s Seven Bucks Productions, spoke about the actor, who also stars in the spin-off Fast & Furious – Hobbs & Shaw.

Hiram Garcia confirmed the absence of Dwayne Johnson in the two final titles of the saga and a possible sequel to Fast & Furious – Hobbs & Shaw: “After shooting the eighth film, Dwayne Johnson made a clear decision to close the chapter of Fast & Furious for obvious reasons. He wished everyone the best and shifted our focus to other avenues of storytelling. Like this he will not be part of the 10th and 11th films , this will in no way interfere with our plans for Hobbs & Shaw ”.

Later, the producer added: “Obviously all of these characters exist in the Fast & Furious universe and we love to see all aspects of that universe develop and succeed. We have clear plans for what we want to do with the characters of Hobbs & Shaw and I think the fans will love it ”.

Finally, Hiram Garcia said: “We are working to achieve something truly unique and original“.