Fast & Furious Crossroads will leave digital stores

Bandai Namco announced that it will withdraw Fast & Furious Crossroads from digital stores. The game of Toretto and his friends was released less than 2 years ago.

Today we woke up with sad news for fans of one of the most popular action movie sagas. Turns out the game Fast & Furious Crossroads will be removed from digital stores pc, Playstation 4 and Xbox Oneso confirmed bandai namco.

Last year, Bandai Namco announced that it would no longer distribute Jump Force digitally. This confirmed to us that the company is not willing to keep titles of licenses that failed. Now, history repeats itself as the Fast & Furious Crossroads game will be removed from digital stores on April 29.

This car game was developed by Slightly Mad Studios and it was released in August 2020. At the time, it promised action with vehicles in the style of the Fast & Furious franchise. This game includes a story mode with some of the most recurring characters in the saga, such as Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and Tyrese Gibson in the roles of Dom, Letty and Roman.

Unfortunately, the name of a famous franchise was not enough to sustain the game. Fast & Furious Crossroads is considered one of the worst titles of 2020 and is just below the thirteenth remake and of Dawn of Fear.

“Three mechanics are caught up in the world of organized crime and are faced with a crossroads. Seeking revenge, their fates intersect with a series of familiar faces,” reads the game’s description.

It should be noted that buyers of the game will be able to download it after April 29. Also, online modes will remain active for now.

📢 All product sales of Fast & Furious Crossroads will end on April 29, 2022 – 4 AM CEST (times may vary by region) The game & DLCs purchased before this date will still be available to use, and the game’s online modes will remain active. — Fast & Furious Crossroads (@FastFuriousCR) March 29, 2022

