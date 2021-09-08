Fast & Furious: Dwayne Johnson breaks up with Vin Diesel and does not return to the set – Magazine

It has never been clarified what exactly happened on the set of ‘Fast & Furious 8’ (2017), but it is now an established notion that Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Vin Diesel they had a bad fight and that this led to the abandonment of the main saga by the first. Who now says that he will not return in chapters 10 and 11 of the series, confirming that the divorce is final, despite the mild attempt at reconciliation carried out by Diesel.

The fight with Vin Diesel is not settled, Dwayne Johnson will not return in the ‘Fast & Furious’ saga

Let’s take a step back: while promoting ‘Fast & Furious 9’ (2021) Vin Diesel had to answer questions about the fight with Dwayne Johnson: it was vague, but he explained many of his behaviors in the perspective of

encourage people to give the best of himself and said that, as the producer of the film, it is his duty to do so. In short, what might at first glance seem to be malice or rudeness or bullying, are actually gestures of love in view of a better result: Diesel used the term “tough love”.

And here we are at the news of the last few hours: during a long interview with the Hollywood Reporter magazine on the occasion of the promotion of ‘Jungle Cruise’, Dwayne Johnson was asked to comment on the words of Vin Diesel. He did not hold back and said that after hearing them “I laughed and relished.

I think everyone laughed. And that’s all, except I wished them all the best for ‘Fast & Furious 9’. And that I wish them the best of luck on ‘Fast 10’ and ‘Fast 11’ and the rest of the films in the franchise that they will want to do, but will do without me. ”

Some film critics are noting that the divorce between Dwayne Johnson and ‘Fast & Furious’

did not do the saga any good, because in the ninth chapter there was a lack of the ironic lightening brought by The Rock and which somehow balanced the super serious attitude of Vin Diesel. Apparently, however, if the producers want to fix it they will have to look for a solution that does not include Johnson. Evidently he has no intention of retracing his steps and after all his career runs fast anyway, so he doesn’t even have the interest to do so.

