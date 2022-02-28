‘Fast & Furious’: Helen Mirren says she begged Vin Diesel to get a role in the saga

The Shaws were already stomping hand in hand with Jason Statham and Luke Evans, actors who play the brothers Deckard and Owen; but the family definitely raised the bar with the introduction of Magdalene Shaw, Queenie for friends, by Helen Mirren. ‘Fast & Furious 8’ introduced this character without giving him too much action, but only one installment later Mirren fulfilled his desire to drive at full speed in a scene from the saga.

This actress, who has never hidden her passion for ‘Fast & Furious’, now reveals how her signing was cooked, emphasizing that it was she who insisted that she wanted to join the Fast Family. Mirren, in statements to The Hollywood Reporter, says that she directly asked Vin Diesel, the absolute protagonist in the skin of Toretto, who is also a producer and has an important role in decision-making.

“I didn’t ask him, I begged him! I think we met at an event and they introduced me to it. And I had no shame: ‘Oh God, I would love to be in one of your movies! Please make room for me.’ Vin, in that beautiful deep voice of his, said to me, ‘I’ll see what I can do.’ and he got it for me. She found that perfect little role for me. I’ve just never done anything like this before, one of those really great movies. And in my vanity i loved driving and i really wanted to star in my own scene at full speed“. The Shaw matriarch finally had her moment in ‘Fast & Furious 9’, a sequence in which she also had a hilarious flirtation with Diesel’s character.

passionate fans

Mirren, who, faced with the possibility of being part of the last two installments of the main saga, ‘Fast & Furious 10’ and 11, responds with a “Oh God, I hope so”; he just had to ask, will Brie Larson have the same luck?

This actress, who is already part of a very powerful saga with her Captain Marvel from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has recently declared that she would be delighted to be part of the adrenaline-pumping franchise. “I would love to be in a ‘Fast & Furious’ movie. I’m obsessed. I love them. They are great. They are fun. They are incredible. so of course [que quiero aparecer]please”. The tenth installment has already started its production and is shooting in Londonmaybe for 11?