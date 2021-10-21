Fast & Furious – Hobbs & Shaw: plot, curiosity, quarrel Dwayne Johnson-Vin Diesel

Fast & Furious previews – Hobbs & Shaw: the gripping plot of the film airing tonight on Canale5

It will be the movie Fast & Furious – Hobbs & Shaw to keep the Canale5 public company tonight, Thursday 21 October. The film, set two years after the events narrated in the eighth chapter of the saga, was directed in 2019 by David Leitch and will be broadcast starting at 21:45 on the Mediaset flagship. At the center of the plot, the unlikely alliance between Luke Hobbes, an elite agent working within the Diplomatic Security Service, e Deckard Shaw, a former British Army elected agent. The two men, who have always been linked by a relationship of mutual rivalry, will join forces to face each other Brixton, an agent of the Aeon who threatens to alter mankind through a biological weapon. The plot of Fast & Furious – Hobbs & Shaw, in particular, it will kick off when the MI6 agent, Hattie Shaw, injects the virus, becoming its sleeping carrier, and escapes.

Fast & Furious – Hobbs & Shaw on Canale5: takings, locations and cast of the film airing tonight

Looking forward to witnessing the gripping storyline of Fast & Furious – Hobbs & Shaw, there are many curiosities about the film directed by David Leitch. In particular, the film was released in US cinemas starting August 2, 2019. The audience’s response was immediately enthusiastic. Against a budget of 200 million dollars, Fast & Furious – Hobbs & Shaw it grossed 760.5 worldwide. Filming, on the other hand, began in London on 10 September 2018 and then moved to Atlanta and Glasgow until it extended to the desolate lands of Chernobyl. Absolute protagonists of film broadcast tonight on Canale5 finally, Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham respectively as Luke Hobbs and Deck Shaw. The antagonist, Brixton Lore, is instead played by Idris Elba. Complete the main cast of Fast & Furious – Hobbs & Shaw Vanessa Kirby as Hattie Shaw.

Fast & Furious – Hobbs & Shaw: the quarrel between the Rock and Vin Diesel that paved the way for the making of the film

The last one curiosity about Fast & Furious – Hobbs & Shaw concerns the now very famous quarrel between Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel which in fact paved the way for the making of the film. After the diatribes consumed during the filming of Fast & Furious 8, when “The Rock” defined the colleague “a softened”, the production, considering the great success obtained with the character of Luke Hobbs, he decided to carry out another project, in fact Fast & Furious – Hobbs & Shaw, which could give fans another chapter without incurring further discussions.