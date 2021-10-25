“Fast & Furious – Hobbs & Shaw”: the quarrel before the new couple Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham in the first tv tonight

“Who the hell are you?” “The worst.” “Who the hell are you?” “I am what they call a bone-breaking mountain.” “Who the hell are you?” “I’m what they call a champagne problem.” Even more excessive, all sparks; forget it James Bond and Batman. After 8 films and 5 billion dollars grossed all over the world, David Leitch in 2019 presents the saga of “Fast & Furious – Hobbs & Shaw“, Tonight on tv with Dwayne Johnson And Jason Statham. “Are you ready?” “War is my job.” “You go old school. “

London is working to intercept the virus “Snowflake“, Which can be used to decimate the entire human race. An agent injects the disease capsules and runs away. There CIA who loves Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) veteran of the Diplomatic Security Service, And Deckard “Deck” Shaw (Jason Statham), Outlawed outcast and former member of the British army. The two of them hate each other but forge an unlikely alliance when the anarchist Brixton comes in possession of biological weapons with catastrophic potential.

Hobbs & Shaw, don’t make them angry

“I’ll explain well, Frodo, it’s not 1955… clear? Despite the fact that the girl sleeping there is your relative, she is one of the toughest, coolest and most capable women I’ve ever met in my entire life. And if she decides to turn her gaze to this big, tanned, well-hung, tattooed man’s closet… guess what? I make her open the wardrobe as often as she likes. “ All according to the script: the same taste for crazy motor racing of the first series remains, cybernetically enhanced humans, bionics in flesh and blood. Like an out-of-control video game, with testosterone capable of any stunt.

The novelty is Vanessa Kirby, new entry in the cast, already proven by espionage in Mission: Impossible – Fallout. The rumors of a heated bickering chase each other on the set of “Fast & Furious 8 ″, previous film, between Dwayne Johnson And Vin Diesel. The first had posted a comment on social media calling the colleague “pappamolla”. And, as you can see by watching the film, Johnson And Diesel they never appear in the same shot. Also facilitated by the script that did not include their characters in close scenes for most of the film. For this reason the production thought, two years later, of a new script for the protagonist Hobbs, this time paired with Deckard Shaw from Jason Statham. By accentuating their character and physical differences, and adding something that resembles comedy.

The duo of fury

“There are 2 of them and we are worth 2 million dollars!”. Botte da orbi, and from Hobbs and Shaw, tonight on tv premiere. “Brother, you believe in machines … but we believe in people. You can have all the technology in the world… we have the heart. No car… will ever beat him ”. Spoken by tough guys like them.

