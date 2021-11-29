“Fast & Furious” in the industrial area of ​​Molinella

It looked like the set of “Fast & Furious” but, in reality, we are in Molinella where, in the industrial area, a group of young people had set up an organization of illegal races, complete with events advertised on Social Networks that had attracted young people from all over Emilia Romagna, looking for the thrill of speed.

This time, however, the show was interrupted by the Carabinieri of the Molinella Company who, with a twist worthy of the best direction, broke into the improvised set, stopping a speed race and surprising more than a hundred young people in a industrial area, who came from all over Emilia Romagna and neighboring regions to assist and participate in the reckless deeds of the Vin Diesel of the Lower Bolognese.

Acting in concert with the staff of the Local Police Command of Molinella, the Police forces thus uncovered the top of the organization, identifying the managers and the “pilots”, even discovering a network of lookouts who, radio connected, monitored via Saragat looking for any troublemakers.

About 40 vehicles sifted through by the men of the Arma who have raised penalties for the alteration of several cars. The penalties for improvised pilots, on the other hand, are more severe: for four young people the complaint has been made on the loose for the violation of art. 9 bis of the Highway Code, which punishes unauthorized racing at speed with motor vehicles. Two vehicles seized for the purposes of confiscation and licenses withdrawn by the men of the Arma, in an unexpected ending to the clandestine show put on in Molinella.