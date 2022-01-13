Fast & Furious: John Cena on the 10th film | Cinema

appeared in the ninth chapter ofin the role of Jakob Toretto, the brother of Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel). But will we also see it in the other chapters of the franchise?

Interviewed by Good Morning America during the promotion of the HBO series Max Peacemaker, Cena himself revealed that he would love to return to play the role of the character in the tenth chapter of the Fast saga:

I can tell you this: you probably won’t see me in Fast 10 dressed as Peacemaker, but I really hope to be a part of it. I know they are preparing pre-production on the project and nothing would please me more than returning to the franchise. I myself am a huge fan of the saga.

The main saga of Fast & Furious was supposed to close with the tenth film, but then the decision came from the upper floors to divide the last chapter into two parts, which will be shot simultaneously in 2022. In August, Universal has announced that the next film once again directed by Justin Lin will hit theaters on May 19, 2023.