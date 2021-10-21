Fast & Furious, Ludacris comments on the feud between Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson

Between the two quarrels comes the third wheel. The Fast & Furious star, Ludacris, intervened in the feud created for some time between Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson, which began with an accusatory post on The Rock’s Instagram against some colleagues of the chapter 5 of the franchise, defined as lacking professionalism.

Johnson even defined them as ‘little dogs’, without ever specifying who he was addressing. However it later transpired that the target of criticism was none other than the king of the franchise, Vin Diesel.

The Rock’s farewell to the saga has often been associated with the feud with Diesel but over time it seems that between the two the issues have been resolved, as Vin Diesel himself has stated in the past.

This does not mean that other stars of the franchise cannot intervene and tell their opinion. Just like Ludacris. Interviewed by US Weekly, he defined the situation as ‘delicate’, without delving too deeply into the subject:“All I can say is that, from what I understand, they are two grown men. I believe The Rock talked about this and I don’t want to speak for either of them. So whatever their words are and I would keep it that way, because it’s a delicate situation “.

The alleged hostilities have grown over time, so much so that the couple have not appeared in any scene together since 2017. Recently Johnson had however expressed regret for having published that post, making mea culpa. However The Rock confessed that he and Vin Diesel are philosophically different.

If you are passionate about the saga, on Eveyeye you will find our in-depth analysis on the twenty years of Fast & Furious.