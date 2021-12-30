Fast & Furious, no peace between The Rock and Vin Diesel: ‘He’s a manipulator’

Bad news for all fans who hoped they had glimpsed a chance for reconciliation between Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson. The two together again for Fast & Furious 10? The thing does not seem to be possible. The last two chapters of the famous saga will have to do without Hobbs, who will continue his story in the spin-off alongside Shaw, aka Jason Statham.

In early November, Vin Diesel had entrusted a reconciling message to Instagram . An appeal launched via social media for The Rock to return to be part of the saga for the last journey, divided into two films. Probably a way to put the actor back to the wall in front of the social audience. This is what comes to think after the ex-wrestler’s latest statements.

The Rock says goodbye to Fast & Furious

Dwayne Johnson gave a long interview to CNN, during which he addressed different topics. Among the many he could not miss Fast & Furious. The actor has left a great void behind him, only partially filled by Hobbs & Shaw. The public would like him back on the set of the main saga but it seems impossible. The distances between him and Vin Diesel are getting wider and wider. A different way of approaching work but above all the control that Toretto’s interpreter would have wanted over him. His role as a producer prompted him to give constant guidance and try to direct the former wrestler’s performance. This is what we can deduce from the interviews of both of them over the years.

“I told him directly that I will not be returning to the franchise. I was firm, but cordial. I pointed out that I will always be supporting the cast and cheering on them but there was no room for me to return. Vin’s recent posts are a example of his manipulations. I didn’t like it at all that he brought up his children in that post, as well as the death of Paul Walker. They had to be left out. We discussed it months ago and the matter has been clarified ”.

“I have always wanted to end this extraordinary journey with gratitude and grace. It is really a pity that this ‘back and forth’ has muddied the waters. I’m confident they can deliver something meaningful to the public. I really wish my former co-stars the best. “