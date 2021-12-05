“Fast & Furious – Original Parts Only”, Brian and Dominic will collaborate again tonight on tv

It will be broadcast tonight on Mediaset 20 at 20.59 “F.ast & Furious – Original parts only ”, the fourth installment of the famous action saga. The film is directed by Justin Lin, the same one who also directed “Fast & Furious – Tokyo Drift”, “Fast & Furious 5”, “Fast & Furious 6” and “Fast & Furious 9”. Starting from the fourth chapter, the saga has become more and more spying and closer to the heist movie. The heist movie – or the caper movie – is a cinematic sub-genre that tells the story of a gang (usually criminals) intent on making a big heist without a hitch.

Plot, cast and box office of “Fast & Furious – Original Parts Only”

TO Los Angeles Brian O’Conner (Paul Walker) returns to collaborate with Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel), fresh out of prison, to fight a heroin trafficker. To accomplish the mission, the two will be forced to leave old disagreements aside and infiltrate the criminal’s men. The two will also compete on the impassable roads of the Dominican Republic.

The main cast of “Fast & Furious – Parts only originals ”is composed of Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, Michelle Rodríguez, Jordana Brewster, John Ortiz, Laz Alonso, Gal Gadot And Sung Kang. The film, with a production cost of $ 85 million, grossed approximately $ 360 million.

Jacky Debach

