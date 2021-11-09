Fast & Furious – Original parts only, tonight on tv with Vin Diesel and Paul Walker

Fast & Furious – Original parts only will air again today, July 22nd, give her 9.30 pm within the programming of Italy 1. There is talk of a production attributable to the commitment of a cartel of stars and stripes production companies (Neal H. Moritz Productions, One Race Productions, Original Film, Relativity Media, Universal Pictures) it was distributed in world cinemas by Universal Pictures. The film produced in 2009 is attributable to the adventurous genre, it uses the direction of Justin Lin. Lin followed a story written by Gary Scott Thompson, the beautiful script is instead thanks to Chris Morgan. Excellent cast of actors presented by the film, among others Vin Diesel and Paul Walker, the female protagonist is instead played by the beautiful American actress Jordana Brewster.

Fast & Furious – Original parts only: plot

It has been eight years since former convict Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) drove across the Mexican border, choosing a life as a fugitive. Now, stranded in a hut on a beach in the Dominican Republic, and living perpetually on the run with the only thing left of his past, Letty (Michelle Rodriguez), he tries to rebuild his life. But he knows the authorities are winding down his neck. When the tragic disappearance of someone he loves brings him back to Los Angeles, Dom resumes his feud with agent Brian O’Conner (Paul Walker). As they are forced to confront a common enemy, a sociopathic drug dealer who is flooding the United States with a lethal drug, Dom and Brian must reluctantly give in and trust each other, hoping to get him out of the way and avenge the tragedy. which caused in their little extended family. Infiltrating the clandestine network means earning a place in the group of delinquents who pass nearly pure heroin from the Mexican border through practically impassable tunnels dug into caves. Two leaders of the cartel, Campos (John Ortiz) and Fenix ​​(Laz Alonso), are the only ones who can offer Dom and Brian the answers they are looking for. When Dom, his sister Mia (Jordana Brewster) and Brian meld the family ties that had been broken long ago, the unlikely allies find themselves having to compete with each other in a race that leads them to push themselves further. limit. Now, from caravan runaways through the hilly countryside of the Dominican Republic, to snaking through tunnels beneath the Mexican desert, two men will find the best way to take revenge: extend the limits of what is possible behind the wheel.

Adv