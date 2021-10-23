Fast & Furious, Paul Walker’s daughter gets married: Vin Diesel accompanies her to the altar

Meadow Walker, daughter of actor Paul, who died in 2013, she is married with Louis Thornton-Allan. To accompany her at the altar, along a corridor of flowers, was one of his father’s close friends: Vin Diesel. Co-stars in the long saga “Fast & Furious“, The two were linked by a very close relationship, up to the car accident that cost her her life Walker, In the 2013. The photos taken exclusively for the magazine Vogue, shared by the couple sui social, show a private ceremony on the waterfront at sunset. The bride and groom had wanted her this way from the beginning. “The pandemic has had an impact on our plans – Meadow admitted to the American newspaper – La Louis family could not participate. So too are many close friends who we consider family, due to travel restrictions ”. He points out though that “We couldn’t have imagined a wedding anymore narrow and personal, perfect. Louis and I knew exactly what we wanted from the start. It was a very intimate celebration“.

Meadow Walker was dressed in a classic silk evening gown, customized by Matthew Williams from Givenchy Haute Couture. The young woman asked for it with a bare back, a single strap and a train with a lot of veil minimal. Almost “ethereal – the designer defined him – We wanted to keep the attention on his beautiful eyes, on the face and on the natural charm And statuary”. For the beach party reception, the 22-year-old model wore a outfit from Ludovic de Saint Sernin: “We were all barefoot, we danced in the sand – he said – Finally, at night there was a wonderful show of fireworks and we turned on the lanterns in the picturesque Dominican night sky ”.

Her husband is an aspiring actor, just like Meadow’s father, to whom the young woman named a foundation. At the moment Thornton-Allan, of English origin, appears only in the video of a song from January 2021 by DeTiger blue, but studies acting at Stella Adler Studio of Acting in New York and works as a model from Milton Keynes. He and Meadow announced their engagement on Instagram last July 9 with a rather misleading caption: “best friend” he wrote, “my love” she replied. Shortly thereafter, the American tabloids made known the link between the two, which then led to the marriage.