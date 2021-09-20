During a special event organized by Outright Games, we had the opportunity to observe the gameplay of Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Rise of SH1FT3R, the brand new video game based on the acclaimed animated series by Netflix. Even the latter, in turn, is obviously set in the same universe as the very popular film series starring Vin Diesel in the role of Dom Toretto. Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Rise of SH1FT3R, developed by 3DClouds and published by Outright Games, it is obviously a cartoon-style racing game that reflects the TV show, which includes several modes and several customization options. Without getting lost in further talk, let’s see together what our impressions are after previewing the gameplay of Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Rise of SH1FT3R.

Brilliant and colorful

Shooting all the most important characters from the Netflix-produced TV show, Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Rise of SH1FT3R promises to bring a very colorful to PC and console racing game that, drawing heavily from other titles of the genre and adding a great variety of original content and taken from other types of video games, could prove to be a real surprise. Among the various modes of the game, in addition to the more classic quick challenges, there is one story mode composed of various missions. In the company of the absolute protagonist of the series, Tony Toretto – cousin of the much more famous character played by Vin Diesel -, the player will be brought to compete in different locations taken from the animated series. After choosing the character, among the different spies available that are part of Toretto’s team, and having taken to the track, it will take very little to become familiar with the various weapons and special abilities of the characters, both active and passive. The game indeed boasts well 15 different spy weapons, which if used wisely will allow the player to dominate over the opponents.

There is obviously a modality multiplayer, in the aforementioned fast runs, which allows you to play online with up to 5 players, or in local co-op up to 2 players. These quick races, in addition to being fully customizable, also have the ability to select antagonists, which can then be controlled by the player. Another strong point of Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Rise of SH1FT3R it seems to be there customization. From the gameplay session that we were able to observe, it emerged how much the developers wanted to tread their hand on this aspect of the title. Competing will allow you to get points with which you can unlock not only the various skin cars, but also furnishing items for the Spy Racers headquarters. Waiting to get your hands on the full game, which will arrive on PC, Playstation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch in the course of the month of November 2021, we limit ourselves to reiterating the initial good impressions that this first gameplay left us, a quick look at what could be a really valid title, certainly suitable for little fans of the series, but no less appreciable by those who chew for longer the genre.