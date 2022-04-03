Entertainment

‘Fast & Furious’ Star Vin Diesel Says ‘Angels’ Are Coming as Daniela Melchior Joins Cast

Photo of James James6 hours ago
For 20 years, Vin Diesel has been the face of the Fast and Furious franchise. As the family continues to grow, Diesel has remained a central part of these films. As each race approaches its final lap, so does the Fast and Furious series and Diesel teases that there are “angels coming” as the series approaches its final two movies.

‘Fast and Furious’ has an ever-expanding roster of action stars

The first film in 2001 began with a cast that included Diesel, Paul Walker, Michelle Rodriguez, and Jordana Brewster. As the franchise has evolved, the films have amassed an impressive roster that includes Dwayne Johnson, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Jason Statham, Sung Kang, Luke Evans, Kurt Russell, Charlize Theron, and even Helen Mirren.

