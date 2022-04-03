‘Fast & Furious’ Star Vin Diesel Says ‘Angels’ Are Coming as Daniela Melchior Joins Cast

For 20 years, Vin Diesel has been the face of the Fast and Furious franchise. As the family continues to grow, Diesel has remained a central part of these films. As each race approaches its final lap, so does the Fast and Furious series and Diesel teases that there are “angels coming” as the series approaches its final two movies.

‘Fast and Furious’ has an ever-expanding roster of action stars

The first film in 2001 began with a cast that included Diesel, Paul Walker, Michelle Rodriguez, and Jordana Brewster. As the franchise has evolved, the films have amassed an impressive roster that includes Dwayne Johnson, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Jason Statham, Sung Kang, Luke Evans, Kurt Russell, Charlize Theron, and even Helen Mirren.

The most recent post, F9featured John Cena as the estranged brother of Dominic Toretto (Diesel). F9 It may have been the most excessive adventure yet, as the action sequences involved magnetized cars and space travel. It will be hard to top that, but Diesel promises that the best is yet to come.

Diesel teases an ending that will make fans proud

There haven’t been a lot of updates on fast and furious 10. However, Diesel recently shared an Instagram post on his account that hints at an epic ending. He even says that there are “angels that come into this mythology” that will make fans smile.

“Good morning planet… I know I haven’t posted in a minute, when people in the world suffer I tend to withdraw from superficial social media acts,” Diesel wrote in an Instagram post. “However, I know that there are many of you who really sincerely hope to hear from me and to know what my mood is. I’m nearing the end of the first saga… that’s Fast.”

“It’s so intense, even though God has brought such incredible talent to help me complete this mythology, I can’t help but remember… you all have been a part of this journey,” Diesel continued. “You have all been part of this family. I can’t believe that Universal Studios is committing to a two-part finale…their support and belief in this mythology amazes me and makes me smile. There are angels that come to this mythology that will make everyone smile. Ha ha. I love you all…and from the bottom of my soul, I hope to make you proud.”

Daniela Melchior joins Diesel in ‘Fast and Furious 10’

One of the “angels” who joins the cast of fast and furious 10 is Daniela Melchor. It is not confirmed who she will play, but Deadline reports that she is going to be in the movie. Melchior had a breakout performance in 2021 as Ratcatcher II in James Gunn’s the suicide squad.

Melchior is the second new addition to the cast. It was previously announced that Jason Momoa would play the villain in Fast and Furious 10. There are still few story details about the tenth entry, but these two additions should help Diesel make the masterpiece he wants the ending to be.

fast and furious 10 is scheduled to be released on May 19, 2023.

