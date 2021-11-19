Fast & Furious, that erroneous homage to Henry Ford in the first film of the saga

We would risk saying a banality in remembering how the world of motors plays a fundamental role in the franchise of Fast & Furious: the saga of films with Vin Diesel was born precisely as an act of love towards that universe, of which it was therefore only right to pay homage to one of the main exponents and founding fathers.

We are talking about Henry Ford, the American entrepreneur who in 1903 founded the car manufacturer of the same name revolutionizing the industry (positively in some respects, negatively from other points of view) with the introduction of the assembly line and in 1908 giving life to the legendary Ford T (Lizzie, for friends).

But back to us: in a scene from Fast & Furious we hear Dom say to Brian: “You can choose the beer you want, as long as it is a Corona“, a clear reference to a phrase that has always been attributed to the aforementioned Henry Ford (“You can choose the color you want, as long as it is black“). The problem lies in the fact that … That sentence never came out of the entrepreneur’s mouth!

The sentence above is part of a long tradition of sentences erroneously attributed to this or that character: just think, on the other hand, of the fact that the Ford T (to which the phrase was supposed to refer) was available in various colors. Inattention or conscious choice? Who can tell! Here, meanwhile, find everything we know about Fast & Furious 10.