Fast & Furious: the controversy between Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel is rekindled

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson responded to Vin Diesel’s recent comments about their behind-the-scenes feud on the series Fast & Furious (here on Amazon you can find the complete box that includes all 8 of the first films of the saga in Blue-Ray).

Fast & Furious: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s response to Vin Diesel

The two actors did not hide the fact that their relationship is not always behind the scenes of the action movie saga Fast & Furious it was good, although Vin Diesel recently attributed the clashes with his colleague to “strong mannersTowards the character played by Dwayne Johnson to achieve a satisfying performance in the movies.

In a June interview for Men’s Health magazine to promote his latest film, Vin Diesel explained that the disagreements between him and Johnson, which had been talked about a lot, were actually one of his techniques to get a better interpretation of the former professional wrestler. The actor and producer then went on to say that he is willing to do whatever it takes, even if not exactly in a “Fellini“, To get the good performances of the actors who participate in the films in which he also has the role of producer.

When asked about Diesel’s comments, Johnson stated:

I laughed and I laughed a lot. I think everyone had a laugh. And I leave it to that. And that I loved them. I wish them all the best on Fast 9. And I wish them the best of luck on Fast 10 and Fast 11 and the rest of the Fast & Furious movies they make that won’t see me involved.“.

Fast & Furious 9 – The Fast Saga will be available for viewing in Italian cinemas starting from 18 August. The film’s release, initially scheduled in the United States for April 19, 2019, has been postponed worldwide due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

