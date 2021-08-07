Fast & Furious, the future of Luke Hobbs in the fastest saga in the world

With $ 643 million grossed globally in a month and a half of screenings in America and a few previews scattered here and there around the world (including Italy), Fast & Furious 9 isn’t doing so badly as someone pointed out. , however, considering the difficult period of recovery that cinemas are experiencing, which for us is even more complex with the introduction of the mandatory vaccination Green Pass. The reality of the facts is that it was unthinkable, at the beginning, a collection that would repeat the results of over 1 billion and 200 million dollars each. Fast & Furious 7 and 8, especially observing the trend of the variants of Covid-19 and the bugbear of the restrictive measures that weigh heavily as a Sword of Damocles on the shoulders of the cinema exhibitors, in addition to the fear of new infections in closed places.

Net of a still unpleasant situation that could turn more and more positive towards the autumn (hoping everything will go well with the virus), we must however admit that the ninth chapter of the franchise with Vin Diesel is collecting some success at the box office (it is the best income in the semi-post-pandemic era), and this also considering all the complications that have accumulated over time, first of all the internal feud between Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Vin Diesel who split the family in two. And we want to talk about this and the now fragmented destiny of the franchise today.

The Rock is a different way away from the Family

That of the clash between The Rock and Vin Diesel during the filming and promotion of Fast & Furious 8 was through and through a struggle for protagonism, a real one clash of titans between the production style and the highly oversized egos of two of Hollywood’s most profitable stars.

While Johnson wanted to aim for a more detached franchise expansion key themes of Fastand Furiousian fiction (pass us the neologism), the interpreter of Dominic Toretto has given all his meddling to the end to prevent at least the main series from suffering an abrupt derailment from Christian references and sickly family curtains between a frozen Corona and a barbecue in the garden after a long, impossible mission around the world. Fast & Furious 9, in this sense, it is the exact imposition of the thematic canon desired by the star within the saga at its extreme peak, and being part of a final trilogy already pre-worked and ready for production, we do not believe that things can change much in the tenth and eleventh chapter.

This, of course, The Rock also understood this, who in his foresight not only distanced himself from the Family in due course, bringing with him the best action star in the saga (Jason Statham), but also managed to star in and produce the first installment of the spin-off series Hobbs & Shaw, in all respects one of the biggest involuntary – but paradoxically positive – setbacks to the franchise, currently counting on a higher collection of the ninth chapter and being something actually different but equally exaggerated and problematic.

Given the success of the film and the problems of protagonism between the bibs of The Rock and Diesel, the decision was essentially unanimous: to divide the IP and create two different narrative strands but in the same narrative universe, one young and the other close to sunset. Both liked it, but continuing the feud from a distance and counting on numbers they are now trying to go beyond fan expectations and try to pack more and more exasperating and perhaps maddening products.

While then Fast & Furious is moving towards the end, with Diesel increasingly convinced of the need to centralize everything on the Family and the dramatic side of the series, even going to affect – and not a little – the action-formal aspect it had so far. worked very well, Dwayne Johnson always develops the new chapter of Hobbs & Shaw under Universal, officially confirming the non-return in Fast & Furious 10 and 11 and a different future for his character, much loved by fans and therefore very important for the studio .