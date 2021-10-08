Fast & Furious, the musical. The idea that excites Vin Diesel

F9 IN THE ROOM After countless delays and postponements due to the coronavirus pandemic, last week F9, or Fast & Furious 9, finally arrived in US theaters, the last episode of the Toretto family saga, as well as the tenth film in the series. It will be the desire to return to normal, it will be that the cinemas were closed for too long, but at the box office the film is already a success, with over $ 70 million earned in the first weekend, and nearly half a billion worldwide.

DOM OF CHEST During the inevitable promotional tour around the world, between one talk show and another, Vin Diesel was also a guest on The Kelly Clarkson Show to talk about the film. During the interview, which you can review above (in English, of course), the muscular American actor was asked what do you think of the idea of ​​a musical inspired by Fast & Furious. A question that Vin Diesel has not shirked, confessing that he has always dreamed of being able to take part in a musical, and that the idea of ​​making one set in the world of clandestine racing it wouldn’t be that bad.



SEE ALSO







Fast & Furious 9: a scene from the film

Loading... Advertisements

ALSO SINGER That Vin Diesel was a multifaceted artist was well known: as well as being a great actor and having opened a film production company, has always shown an interest in video games (his Tigon Studios has always made great titles), and lately he has also turned to music. Last year he released a couple of singles, which you can listen to on Spotify. In the course of the interview Vin Diesel confessed that he was close to taking part in an adaptation of “Bullies and Pupas”Edited by Steven Spielberg, a project which, however, was later wrecked.





Fast & Furious 9: a scene from the film

THE FUTURE OF THE SERIES Don’t be too impatient, though: the Fast & Furious musical, at the moment, is only in Vin Diesel’s mind, and nowhere else. There are at least three new films already in the pipeline: the tenth of the “regular” series, the sequel to the excellent spin-off Hobbs & Shaw, And a new film with an all-female cast. Of course, no one knows what can happen next: maybe one day we will be able to see Vin Diesel tap dance with Michelle Rodriguez on the roof of a speeding car, while behind them a choreography of cars exploding into the sky is unleashed, with The Rock and Tyrese Gibson doing the choir.





Fast & Furious 9: a scene from the film

WHAT ABOUT US? Returning to Earth (but not too much, since in F9 our heroes seem to go directly into space), we are consoled to know that the wait is almost over: Fast & Furious 9 will be in Italian cinemas on 12 July. Have you already got your ticket?