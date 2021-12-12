News

Fast & Furious: the producer on The Rock and Diesel | Cinema

It is now known to most of the public the feud between Dwayne Johnson And Vin Diesel contextualized to the franchise of Fast & Furious.

After reading Diesel’s appeal for a rapprochement with The Rock in recent days, now a person very close to Johnson has also had his say on the matter, the producer Hiram Garcia. Speaking with ScreenRant.com Garcia said:

Look, you can never predict or control what will come out of that world. We are both very used to it. I know it. I haven’t been able to get in touch with Dwayne directly and talk about the matter because he’s now tremendously busy producing Red Notice.

It’s the Fast family. Look, Dwayne Johnson is the biggest movie star in the world. Nobody falls short of approaching him to get him on board a project. So I appreciate it. You have to do your part. You never know. I’m sure there are a couple of messages on the matter. I’m sure he too has “slipped” into the DMs.

The clash between the two dates back to 2016, during the filming of Fast & Furious 8 (at the time we documented the reactions of The Rock). Diesel recently admitted, in a profile on Men’s Health, his responsibility for what happened:

Hobbs’ character was difficult to play. My approach at the time was based on stern love, to help him get the interpretation he needed when he needed it. […] Hobbs hits you like a ton of bricks. There is something that makes me very proud of that aesthetic. And it took a lot of work. Nothing Fellini, but as a producer I do everything I can to get the interpretations I want.

A few days later, The Rock confirmed his farewell by announcing that he will not participate in Fast & Furious 10 and 11. Will he change his mind?

We will keep you posted…


