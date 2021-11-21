“Fast & Furious”, tonight on tv the first chapter of a saga changed over time

It will be broadcast tonight on Mediaset 20 at 20.59 “Fast & Furious“, Released in 2001 and directed by Rob Cohen. The director is known for directing several films including “Dragon – The Bruce Lee Story“(1993),”Dragonheart“(1996) and”Daylight“(1996). The main cast of “Fast & Furious” is composed by Paul Walker, Vin Diesel, Jordana Brewster, Michelle Rodriguez, Rick Yune, Chad Lindberg, Johnny Strong, Matt Schulze, Ja Rule And Ted Levine. The screenplay was written by Gary scott Thompson, David Ayer And Erik Bergquist.

A saga changed over time

The film is the first chapter of the famous film saga which, from the fourth episode onwards, has come closer and closer to the spy genre and of heist movie. The heist movies (also called Caper movie) are those films that see a great blow scored by a group of people at the center of attention. The earliest films in the saga, on the other hand, focused on clandestine car racing. Now the machines naturally continue to be there, but they only serve as a side dish and as a means for the characters’ missions. With a budget of $ 38 million, the first episode of the saga made a total profit 207,300,000 dollars, thus collecting a lot of money.

Plot of “Fast & Furious”

The main character is Brian O’Conner (Paul Walker), a policeman infiltrated in the clandestine car racing circuit. In particular, the policeman investigates the group of Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel), involved in dirty trafficking and illegal activities. In the long run, however, the mission is more difficult than expected e Brian seriously risks being exposed.

Jacky Debach

Follow us on

Facebook, Instagram, Metro, Metropolitan Magazine

Adv