Fast & Furious: Undercover Drivers 6, the review

Just two years ago we saw the debut of the animated adventures based on the story of Dominic Toretto and associates, part of a new agreement between Netflix, Universal and DreamWorks Animation for making animated series based on certain successful properties. Also thanks to the Netflix model, which for this medium releases the seasons in small blocks (but in this case they are to be considered complete years and not volumes or parts of a larger cycle), the story was consumed relatively quickly, as the first season debuted shortly after Christmas 2019 and just before the 2021 holidays we are dealing with the Fast & Furious Review: Undercover Drivers 6, the final year that thinks even bigger – instead of the usual eight episodes there are twelve – to round off the global raids of Tony Toretto, the young cousin of Dom (also sporadically present, and always with the voice of Vin Diesel).

We go back home

Each season of Fast & Furious: Undercover pilots, from the second onwards, has a subtitle referring to the location in question: in order, Rio, Sahara, Mexico and the South Pacific. And now we have come to Homecoming, the homecoming, where our heroes have to face known threats but in new forms, in a context that is becoming more and more intertextual and self-referential, since on Californian soil the final danger also brings Hollywood into play, an ideal scenario to conclude a story based on very fast cars and science-fiction technologies to say the least (if you thought that Fast & Furious 9 – The Fast Saga exaggerated with space travel, even cyborgs are involved here). And obviously, being the franchise inaugurated in 2001, the question of the family remains fundamental, whether it is biological or not, and until the end Tony and his friends reiterate the importance of cohesion within the group, even when this is seriously threatened by external forces.

The last turning point

At the time we talked about the estrangement that came from the juxtaposition between the world of Fast and Furious, whose target is not very young (especially at the beginning, when the starting point was to adapt a scenario like Point break to the universe of clandestine racing, Breaking Point), and that of an animated series which, also for the choice of protagonists, is aimed at a much lower age group (from 6 years upwards, reports Netflix at the opening of the episode). This especially when the elements of the franchise are inserted directly, as in the first season where Dom Toretto appeared every now and then, with a digital avatar that in addition to being little resembling also underlined the limit of wanting to create a bridge between a stylized animation, in DreamWorks sauce. , and something more photorealistic. Subsequently the series has carved out a space of its own, focusing on its own part of the world without being influenced by the events of the films, but it remains the cumbersome shadow of an origin not entirely compatible with a spin-off in a more youthful perspective (unlike by his colleague Jurassic World: New Adventures that is organically born from a rib of the reference feature films).

And with the homecoming this paradox is highlighted again, because the streets of Los Angeles are the ones where Dom met Brian O’Conner twenty years ago, when the saga did not think about how to happily violate the laws of physics, let alone of narrative logic (the question of the family in the most recent feature film has reached peaks that verge on involuntary ridicule). From that point of view, a series that wants to register in that world is perfectly coherent in its presenting a group of young people recruited for missions that would be inaccessible by birth in normal contexts, but it is that violation too much that tests the suspension of disbelief. if you do not pretend that this is a sui generis product, detached from the franchise (in fact, the suspicion that it was a disconnected title to which the stamp of the saga has been applied for commercial reasons is difficult to ignore). In the end, the splendid action scenes remain, which rival the best of the live-action counterparts and partially compensate for a writing that, on the sixth round, is reconfirmed steeped in goodwill but penalized by the very nature of the project, a sort of odd parenthesis in the larger project of a franchise that, on all screens, is now winding down.