Fast & Furious, Vin Diesel accompanies the daughter of his friend Paul Walker to the altar – Corriere.it

from Gian Luca Bauzano

The photos of the actor and the bride moved and happy posted on social networks. A ceremony for a few close friends on the seafront at sunset. The “ethereal” white dress created by Givenchy

He accompanied her to the altar with the same affection that the bride’s father, who tragically died in an accident, would have had. Actor Vin Diesel gave his arm to model Meadow Walker, 22, daughter of actor Paul Walker, who died in 2013, accompanying her as if he were his best friend to whom he was very attached. He wished her joy and happiness from the union with Louis Thornton-Allan. Vin Diesel and Paul Walker were linked by a deep professional relationship and friendship. Together they had shot the films of the cult saga “Fast & Furious”. The friendship between the two actors was then tragically cut off by the car accident that took Walker’s life.

The images of Diesel's arrival on the bride's arm, taken by Vogue and on 22 October 2021 posted by the couple on their Instagram profiles they see them radiant, walking a corridor of flowers towards the seashore where the ceremony at sunset took place. It was a very restricted ceremony. As the spouses desired it. The pandemic had caused them to change their plans. Until today. «The pandemic has had an impact on our plans – said the bride to Vogue -. Louis's family was unable to attend. Like many of our close friends who we consider family, due to travel restrictions. But we wanted a very tight marriage. We are enthusiastic about how it has unfolded ».

In white the bride, dark suit for the groom. Meadow Walker wore an evening dress created by Givenchy creative director Matthew Williams, model Givenchy Haute Couture. She specifies the bride’s requests for her look: bare back, a single strap and a train with an essential veil. “Ethereal. The focus had to be on his eyes, his face and his innate charm, ”said Williams. Change of dress for the reception on the beach: the model wore a creation by Ludovic de Saint Sernin. The party took place under the Dominican night sky, dances on the beach and fireworks.

Louis Thornton-Allan is embarking on an acting career, as was his wife’s father: Meadow named a foundation after his father after his death. Her husband is of British descent and has yet to get major births. TOappears in the video of a song released in January 2021 by Blu DeTiger; he is studying acting in New York at the Stella Adler Studio of Acting and in parallel is modeling at Milton Keynes. The announcement of the engagement, like the photos of the ceremony, came from social networks. On July 9, the couple with a photo in which he called her “best friend” and in response she called him “my love”, made their relationship official.