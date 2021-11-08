Fast & Furious, Vin Diesel calls The Rock: ‘Don’t leave, you must be there’

Dwayne Johnson’s response drove the fans crazy. There is already great anticipation for the two final chapters of Fast & Furious 10

All the fans of Fast & Furious, and not only, know very well that there is no good blood between Vin Diesel And Dwayne Johnson. The two highlighted particularly irreconcilable artistic differences on the set, which led to a definitive break. If initially some rumors had underlined the desire for protagonism of the two, not able to manage the star needs of the other during the shooting, the truth then came to the surface.

deepening



Fast & Furious, Dwayne Johnson: The Rock says goodbye to the saga The contrast would have purely artistic motivations. Vin Diesel’s advice and pressure would have been little appreciated by Dwayne Johnson, who decided, years later, not only to leave but to take part of the franchise with him. He flexed his muscles and created a spin-off, Hobbs & Shaw.

deepening



Fast & Furious 9, Vin Diesel shows the Director’s Cut version Fast & Furious, however, is now heading towards the final sprint. The last two chapters will put an end to the main saga (there is no shortage of hypotheses for new spin-offs). Two films that will represent the first and second part of the last chapter. A historic moment that prompted Vin Diesel to take an important step, holding his colleague’s hand.

Vin Diesel and The Rock, peace trials Vin Diesel has turned to Instagram to publicly extend a hand to Dwayne Johnson, who will now be forced to respond. Some rumors had already hypothesized his return but without sharing any scene with Toretto. Things seem to be able to go differently.

Don’t see this content? We’re sorry! To be able to view this content Instagram, click on Manage cookies and Accept all Manage cookies



deepening



Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw, the cast of the film. PHOTO “Dwayne, my little brother, the time has come. The world is waiting for the finale of Fast 10. As you know my kids call you Uncle Dwayne at our house. There is no vacation that passes without you sending your wishes. But the time has come. Our heritage awaits us. I told you years ago that I would keep my promise to Pablo. I swore we would achieve the best in the finale. I say it with love, you must be there. Don’t leave the franchise. You have a very important role to play. Hobbs can’t have anyone else’s face. I hope that you will prove yourself worthy and fulfill your destiny ”.

The Rock’s answer In a flash, every disagreement seems to have been put aside. Vin Diesel’s public message and the request to return to the world seem to have had an effect. The response on The Rock’s Instagram does not include words but only a photo with a great impact. The actor has in fact published a shot with Vin Diesel. The two are immortalized while shaking hands. A gesture of affection and a sign of relaxation. Hobbs could really return for the Fast & Furious grand finale.

Don’t see this content? We’re sorry! To be able to view this content Instagram, click on Manage cookies and Accept all Manage cookies

