Fast & Furious: Vin Diesel has a twin and he is Thai

Vin Diesel and Dom Thailand (that’s his artist name) were they separated at birth? Surely not. On the other hand, we can say that they have a small family resemblance.

At least, looking fast and from afar.

No joke, it’s true that the Hollywood actor and this Thai bon vivant have a few physical traits in common. Because of this resemblance, our hero of the day even has a few thousand admirers in his country.

Regularly, the fake Dom Toretto takes pleasure in slipping into the skin of his idol, in outfits and environments reminiscent of those of Fast & Furious (Fast and Dangerous). A saga that he worships as much as the main character.

His Facebook account อาทิตย์ โมดิฟาย (“Sunday edit”, according to Google translator) is full of portraits where we see him taking a break near a muscle car, a black t-shirt fitted on his back and a chain with a crucifix around his neck.

Sometimes, for the sake of the cause, it’s driving a Ford Mustang disguised as a Dodge Charger that he makes his mark. Other times it’s more authentic.

Looking at the photoshoots and videos, you can tell he takes it seriously.

By the way, does his buddy remind you of anyone?…

Finally, maybe Vin Diesel really has relatives in Thailand.

(Credit: Dom Thailand/Facebook, malaymail.com, thesmartlocal.com, motorbiscuit.com)

***

