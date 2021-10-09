Fast & Furious, Vin Diesel on the possibility of seeing the daughter of Paul Walker in the saga: “I do not exclude anything” | Cinema

The press commitments of the cast ofin view of the upcoming release in American cinemas scheduled for the end of June (in Italy, we remind you, the film will be released on August 18).

In a chat with E! Vin Diesel talked about the possibility of someday seeing Meadow Rain Walker, 22-year-old daughter of Paul Walker, in a film of the saga:

I’m not ruling out anything. Let me just say, without revealing too many details about Fast 10, that I am not ruling out anything. When the tragedy happened in 2013 we stopped shooting Fast 7 for about five months because we were wrapping our heads trying to figure out what to do. All while we were mourning our mourning. The studio accepted this very bold decision which allowed us to ensure that the character continues to exist in our mythology. And that’s something you have to honor. Then there is the personal level of the matter: we started this franchise together. And it was with this franchise that our brotherhood began. A brotherhood that will last even longer than the franchise itself.

Still in the same chat, about a prequel on Toretto, he reiterates:

I’m not ruling out anything.

As for the timeline of the film, Justin Lin confirmed speaking with a reporter that the events of Fast & Furious 9 take place after those of Hobbs & Shaw:

Fast & Furious 9 will arrive at cinemas in Italy on August 18 (with premieres on August 3 and 4), here is the synopsis:

As fast as you are, you can’t be faster than your past. 2021 is the time of Fast & Furious 9, the ninth installment of the saga that has lasted for nearly two decades, and which has grossed over $ 5 billion worldwide. Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto is leading a quiet life out of the loop, with Letty and her son, little Brian, but they know that danger is always lurking beyond their peaceful horizon. This time, a new threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he wants to save those he loves most. His team reunites again to stop a world-wide conspiracy led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance pilot they have ever met: Dom’s renegade brother, Jakob (John Cena, the upcoming The Suicide Squad). Fast & Furious 9 sees the return to directing of Justin Lin, who directed the third, fourth, fifth and sixth installments of the saga, when it became a global success. The action whizzes across the globe, from London to Tokyo, Central America to Edinburgh, and from a secret bunker in Azerbaijan to the bustling streets of Tbilisi. Along the way, old friends will be resurrected, old enemies will return, history will be rewritten, and the true meaning of family will be tested like never before. Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel and Sung Kang return to star alongside Oscar®-winning actresses Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron. Also in the cast of Fast & Furious 9 are Grammy-winning superstar Cardi B as the new franchise character Leysa, a woman linked to Dom’s past, and Reggaeton king Ozuna in a cameo role.

Fast & Furious 9 is produced by Neal H. Moritz, Vin Diesel, Jeff Kirschenbaum, Joe Roth, Justin Lin, Clayton Townsend and Samantha Vincent. Then it will be up to Fast & Furious 10 and finally Fast & Furious 11 will conclude the saga.