Fast & Furious, Vin Diesel reveals when the saga will end

The Fast & Furious franchise made the Vin Diesel name big; since everything comes to an end, however, the actor has revealed when the saga will end.

Fast & Furious 8: Vin Diesel and Charlize Theron in a scene from the film

In an interview with The Associated Press, Vin Diesel stated that the saga will end after two other films following Fast & Furious 9 – The Fast Saga, which will be released in theaters starting June 25. During the promotional tour for the presentation of the film, the actor told: “Universal’s will is to create a final chapter divided into two parts. On the other hand, every story needs a conclusion”.

Despite this, however, the shared universe in which Fast & Furious is set will continue to exist thanks to new episodes. Vin Diesel also revealed that when she broke the news to her daughter, she reacted by starting to cry: “I think this may be the reaction of many other people. Everyone thinks that good things must never end. I believe that it is necessary for everything to end”.

Vin Diesel has played Dominic Toretto since the first installation of the Fast & Furious franchise in 2001. The films have turned into resounding audiences and the last two episodes have brought home more than a billion dollars each. Also starring in the franchise were Paul Walker, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster and Jason Statham. In 2019, the Hoobs & Shaw spinoff made its global debut with around $ 180 million at the box office.

Fast & Furious 9 promises to be one of the biggest hits of the season thanks also to the inclusion of John Cena in the cast. About the conclusion of the saga, director Justin Lin said: “I met up with Vin Diesel and we realized that we need to close the franchise soon. This saga has an authentic soul. We are trying to reschedule everything to understand how to best close!”.