Fast & Furious, Vin Diesel’s appeal to Dwayne Johnson

It is a question of daily working philosophy. Treat everyone as partners who are on the same level as you. Including the studio that finances you. Treat the crew – regardless of your position or agenda or who knows what else, like your peers – with respect, humility, giving due importance to the whole process and to the work of every other human being who, working hard as much as you do at a movie and sweating, maybe, even more, makes it possible [il fare un film, ndr.]. Then for me it has always been very important to stay with my back straight and look in the eyes of those in front of me. And if you say you do something, in the end you have to do it.

The feud betweenAndhas been rumored for years in Hollywood, but it looks like it finally came to an end a few weeks ago. The Rock himself, in fact, in mid-October had explained why he had wanted “Give up the drama” closing the question, pointing out, however, that everything was born due to different approaches to work ethics (in this article we have told in detail the nature of the feud):

However, the differences between the two actors convinced Johnson to leave the cast of the last, double final episode of the saga. But now it is Vin Diesel who makes a soothing gesture, asking his “little brother” to change his mind with a long message on Instagram. In the post, Diesel really insists that Dwayne Johnson return to the cast of Fast & Furious 10:

My little brother Dwayne… the time has come. The world awaits the finale of Fast 10. And as you know, my kids call you Uncle Dwayne at our house. There is no vacation that goes by without you sending each other good wishes … But the time has come. Our heritage awaits us. I told you, years ago, that I would keep my promise to Pablo. I swore we would achieve our best in the finale, which is the tenth film. I say this with a lot of love… but you have to be there, don’t leave the franchise, you have a very important role to play. Hobbs cannot be played by anyone else. I hope you will prove yourself and fulfill your destiny.

The clash between the two dates back to 2016, during the filming of Fast & Furious 8 (at the time we documented the reactions of The Rock). Diesel recently admitted, in a profile on Men’s Health, his responsibility for what happened:

Hobbs’ character was difficult to play. My approach at the time was based on stern love, to help him get the interpretation he needed when he needed it. […] Hobbs hits you like a ton of bricks. There is something that makes me very proud of that aesthetic. And it took a lot of work. Nothing Fellini, but as a producer I do everything I can to get the interpretations I want.

A few days later, The Rock confirmed his farewell by announcing that he will not participate in Fast & Furious 10 and 11. Will he change his mind?

