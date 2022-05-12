Fast & Furious X: Vin Diesel broadcasts a first video of Fast X

We recently learned of the start of the Fast X project. The 10th episode of the saga promises to be more than epic and ambitious, with Vin Diesel still in top form. Today, the great actor brings us a short video with the director’s first impressions.

The Fast X Project

If you missed the news, Fast & Furious is preparing its 10th episode by the sweet name of FastX. More ambitious, bigger, more explosive, Vin Diesel promises us THE conclusion to a legendary saga that has left its mark. The project was officially announced on the actor’s Instagram account via the publication of a brand new logo.. This part takes place just after the events of the 9th film of which here is the synopsis. After recovering his son from the hands of Cipher, Dominic has an unfortunate encounter. His brother, Jakob, tries to put a spoke in his wheels, but Dom and his gang never admit defeat.

It is from this premise that Justin Lin will try to make us once again experience intense sensations at the wheel of cars that are crazier than ever. With Vin Diesel in the role of Dominic Toretto, Charlize Theron in that of Cipher and roles still unknown for Brie Larson (Captain Marvel) and Jason Momoa (Aquaman), Fast X is back in force to impress us, from May 2023 in our cinemas.

Big ambitions

It was through Vin Diesel’s Instagram account that we learned about the start of filming for Fast X. The actor who plays the famous pilot Dominic Toretto has decided to regularly post content on his page to keep viewers informed. fans of the Fast & Furious 10 project. After a photo with Brie Larson two weeks ago, Vin gives us a short video alongside director Justin Lin (see above). The man responsible for multiple parts of the saga confides in the actor about his feelings and confirms the start of filming for Fast X. “Justin Lin announces only good things for this project. Fast X is according to him the beginning of an epic end and indeed confirms that Fast X represents the most ambitious episode of the license.

