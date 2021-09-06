Fast & Loose, Will Smith starring in the new Netflix movie

The film, written by Jon Hoeber and Erich Hoeber, has a compelling plot and tells the double and incredible life of the protagonist, boss of the underworld and undercover CIA agent

Last winter, the race to buy the rights for the new action thriller film directed by David Leitch began. The race, conducted with very extended times, has just been won by Netflix. The streaming giant will distribute “Fast & Loose”, starring Will Smith.

A man with a double identity deepening



The best films coming out in July and where to see them. PHOTO Loading... Advertisements A man wakes up in Tijuana with no memory. In the difficult road that leads him to go back up the indefinite paths of his mind full of shadowy areas, he discovers that he has led an existence to the limit, divided between two parallel lives and apparently irreconcilable: on the one hand, head of a criminal organization, on the other, an undercover CIA agent. Good and evil collide in the new reality of the protagonist, called to put on the clothes of his previous life again and ready for a difficult effort that will lead him to understand which of the two identities is the real one. A fascinating protagonist that of “Fast & Loose” that will have the face of Will Smith, protagonist of this compelling story that, according to the latest updates, will soon be available for the small screen, on demand, on Netflix, and also visible via Sky Q and NOW. There is still no date for the airing of this title which had to be distributed in the hall and which instead ended up in the list of works that during the now long period of pandemic (THE SPECIAL – THE UPDATES – THE MAP) have had to find an alternative distribution channel.

Will Smith also among the producers deepening



Will Smith, new physicist: “I love this body but I want to feel better” “Fast & Loose” is written by Jon Hoeber and Erich Hoeber, a duo of screenwriters who have titles like “Red”, “Battleship”, “The Meg” and “My Spy” in their curriculum. Directed by David Leitch (who directed “Deadpool 2”) who acquired the project last spring after purchasing the Hoeber script through his production company, 87North Production, which he owns alongside Chad Stahelski and Kelly McCormick. Will Smith is also among the producers of the film, who is confirmed action movie star long-running, after numerous successful films, including the recent “Bad Boys For Life” which holds a record of US box office receipts in 2020 before the closures for Covid. The actor will be involved in several projects in the near future, including “King Richard” which focuses on the life of the father coach of the two tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams.