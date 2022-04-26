Fast, stable internet throughout the house with these WiFi 6 repeaters on sale

Share

You will no longer have problems connecting in the WC.

Many times we curse our router for not getting coverage in certain areas of our house. This with the mesh type internet is over. Today you can get the combo of Mesh Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi 6 in one with this great offer of 2 repeaters TP-Link Deco X50 for 199.99 euros (RRP €279 ), which means a reduction of almost 80 euros from its usual price. If you need more repeaters, the pack of 3 units also have a discount.

This type of repeater they work much better than the typical ones we all have at home. It is no longer just that they go through walls, but also plants. WiFi 6 is faster and, above all, stable than the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands. The sixth generation of wireless connection is more established every day. A perfect pair would be to buy this pair of repeaters and this Huawei WiFi 6 router on sale.

See on Amazon.es: TP-Link Deco X50 (2 pack)

Buy the best WiFi 6 repeaters for 199.99 euros (PVP €279 )

Have a good connection at home It is more and more important every day, both for our entertainment, as well as for our smart devices and to be able to telework. The best way is to have a system of WiFi Mesh repeaters distributed throughout the house. These work better than ordinary WiFi repeaters due to the power of your antennas. And if they are also WiFi 6 repeaters like these, much better for its stability.

These Deco X50 reach Maximum speeds of 3,000 Mbps on WiFi 6, 2,402 Mbps on 5 GHz and 574 Mbps on 2.4 GHz. They connect to our main router easily and quickly, and to each other automatically, creating the same extended WiFi network that is just as fast and stable as that of the main router. They can also be configured from the TP-Link Deco app (available on Android and iOS). At the base we have an LED that will indicate the status of the connection at all times. If you see it in blue, the connection is completely stable.

See on Amazon.es: TP-Link Deco X50 (2 pack)

these repeaters add extra security to your home WiFi network with WPA3 encryption. As we move around the house, our connected device will move from one repeater to another without you noticing, always choosing the one with the best speed and coverage at all times. And not only can we join them wirelessly, because if we want and have one of them near a computer or TV, we can connect by RJ45 Ethernet cable in one of its 3 ports (per unit) available at the back.

Related topics: Offers

Share

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, iPadizate receives a commission. Join the Andro4all bargain channel to find out about the best deals before anyone else.

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!